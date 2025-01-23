Get Ready With Us While We Dive Into the Net Worth of Tiktok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew is one of the richest men in the world. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 23 2025, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are good arguments for and against the existence of TikTok and, dare we say, all of social media in general. Those of us who remember the beforetimes can easily wax poetic about quaint things like talking on the phone, taking walks outside, or even hanging out with friends in the real world. It all sounds like something from Leave it to Beaver but trust us when we say that communication hit differently in the old days.

It's kind of hard to find the social part of social media, as it has mostly become a place for advertisements, rage, and unsolicited opinions that would shock you to your core. And yet we just can't quit it, especially TikTok, which caused quite a stir after it was briefly banned in the United States. Only after its CEO met with President Donald Trump did the popular app return to most of its former glory. Did this affect Shou Zi Chew's net worth? Here's what we know.

What is Shou Zi Chew's net worth? The TikTok CEO is loaded.

Something is definitely wrong with the world when you look at Shou Zi Chew's net worth and think it's not that high. Celebrity Net Worth reports that it's $200 million, but if you compare that to President Trump's other tech buddies, that's kind of a pittance. For example, Elon Musk is worth $432 billion while Mark Zuckerberg is coming in at $213 billion. Gosh, Shou Zi almost looks like a pauper in comparison. We said almost.

Shou Zi Chew CEO of TikTok Net worth: $200 million Shou Zi Chew is the CEO of TikTok. Birth date: Jan. 1, 1983 Birth place: Singapore Birth name: 周受资 Marriages: Vivian Kao Education: University College London, BS in Economics, Harvard Business School, MBA

Shou is from Singapore and was raised in a relatively modest household. The executive's mother was a bookkeeper and his father reportedly worked in construction, per The Straits Times. After graduating high school, Shou served in the Singapore armed services before heading to University College London. In 2006 he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in economics then followed that up with an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Before Shou got his MBA in 2010, he worked for Goldman Sachs while living in London then popped over to a Russian venture capital firm. After Harvard, he shifted seamlessly into investments and briefly led a team of investors at ByteDance in 2013, the company that owns TikTok.