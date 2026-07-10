Simone Biles Responds to Fans Fueling Taylor Swift Wedding Snub Rumors Plus, Charles Barkley turned down the wedding of the decade. By Dan Wakeford Published July 10 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

After a fan questioned why Simone Biles was on Taylor and Travis's guest list, the gymnast shut it down without missing a beat: "Remember this, I only show y'all what I want y'all to know." The friendship actually goes back nearly a decade, to Taylor's public support of Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but Simone clearly felt no need to produce the receipts.

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Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: I adore this woman. She speaks pure sense. Celebrities need to protect their boundaries for their own sanity, and Simone just modeled exactly how it's done: no defensiveness, no over-explaining, just a flat refusal to perform her friendships for an audience that hasn't earned the details. Not every relationship needs a paper trail to be real. Some of them just need 10 years and a shared willingness to show up.

Source: Instagram

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Charles Barkley Turned Down The Wedding Of The Decade

Asked why he wasn't among the 1,000 guests, Charles Barkley didn't hesitate: "I don't go to weddings or funerals. But I did get an invite, and I politely declined because I thought it was going to be a crap show." He added that he loves Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, has met Taylor once, but would rather be playing golf.

Celebrity Intelligence Takeaway: There's something almost admirable about a man famous enough to get invited to the social event of the year turning it down for a tee time and being radically honest about it. Barkley's entire brand is built on saying the thing everyone else is thinking but too polite to say out loud, this time, he just applied it to his own social calendar.

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Would you skip a wedding for a round of golf?