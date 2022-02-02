We're Going to Heaven and Hell With the Man Behind the Music of 'Euphoria'

The song "All for Us," which plays during the finale of Season 1, featured both Labrinth and Zendaya singing. It left fans with a lot of questions such as: Did Rue overdose and die? Was she merely passed out? Or was she actually dead the entire time?

Through his music, Labrinth displays he's perfectly capable of crawling into Euphoria's dark world and dragging us down with him while somehow, also lifting us up.