Innovative Fans Have Made 'Star Wars' TIE Fighters and Pod Racers in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Some 'Tears of the Kingdom' players have created replicas of iconic 'Star Wars' ships with the help of the Ultrahand ability and Zonai tech. By Anthony Jones May 26 2023, Published 9:54 p.m. ET

Although Ultrahand has limits, many players have crafted all kinds of neat amalgamations in Tears of the Kingdom. For example, one player built a dropship drone by gluing together various Zonai devices and everyday materials like stones and wood. Another fan created a mobile aircraft launch pad, operating as a makeshift liftoff station for the Zonai Wing vehicles.

In the hands of a player with wild and innovative ideas, Ultrahand can do so much. It even help construct replicas of iconic Star Wars ships such as TIE Fighters and Pod Racers from the films and games. Below are posts from players we found who managed to make these vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom with Ultrahand.

Source: Nintendo Link staring at his new Zonai arm in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

Creating 'Star Wars' ships is now a thing in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

On TikTok, a player posted a 30-second clip of a TIE Fighter they created, decorated with a Zonai rocket, fans, and held together by Ultrahand-glued materials found while exploring. "Tbh, it took me forever to get it right," stated the creator on the post. "Dude had two batteries and a dream," commented a TikTok user, to which the creator responded, "Everything is possible with Hylia on your side."

Unfortunately, the TIE Fighter didn't get too far in the sky since the player only had a small number of batteries to power the device, but this shows how crazy inventions can get in Tears of the Kingdom.

A different player on TikTok assembled a Pod Racer from Star Wars, utilizing the heads of fire-breathing gadgets and windy fans to propel a Zonai Wing into the air. Unlike the TIE Fighter, this one made headway into the sky and wouldn't be too challenging to create if you wanted.

There are several other imitations of TIE Fighters and Pod Races on TikTok and YouTube. Each shows a bit more personality of the player who made them and is somehow even more ingenious. The Zelda and Star Wars fandom collision is an unexpected blend gaining traction over the web, and we have the Ultrahand to thank for making it happen.