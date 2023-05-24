Players Can Scan 'Animal Crossing' Amiibos to Get Random Rewards in 'Tears of the Kingdom'
Besides the exclusive cosmetics earned for scanning 'The Legend of Zelda' amiibos, players can also get random rewards with 'Animal Crossing' amiibos and cards.
Before its long-awaited May 12 release, Nintendo announced that many of The Legend of Zelda amiibo figurines based on the franchise's various games would work in Tears of the Kingdom.
With amiibos like Link from Majora's Mask or Toon Link and Zelda in The Wind Waker, players can obtain exclusive cosmetics by scanning them, which will change the paraglider's fabric, Link's attire, or provide various materials.
Thankfully, every amiibo that worked for Breath of the Wild will still be useable in Tears of the Kingdom but with different rewards. And as it turns out, Animal Crossing amiibos and cards will also work when scanned.
Scanning 'Animal Crossing' amiibos and cards will give players random materials in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'
According to players on Reddit, Animal Crossing amiibos and cards will give random materials in Tears of the Kingdom once scanned.
"Yes, they work," one Reddit player explained. "You get random materials, typically one meat and things like mushrooms and herbs."
Another user on the thread corroborated this claim, "Yeah, all non-Zelda amiibos work, so the cards do as well. You get a random assortment of materials from them. Around 3-5 things."
Around every 24 hours, players can scan these figurines to get a little pile of goodies for cooking or mixing together an Elixir or two in the open-world game.
However, some players reported Animal Crossing cards didn't work for them when scanned:
"Why do I get an error sound when I try to scan a card?" said a Reddit player. "I used an Animal Crossing amiibo, and it worked, but it won't accept any of the cards I've tried."
It's unclear what Animal Crossing cards won't scan for Tears of the Kingdom as of this writing, so we recommend only using the amiibos until Nintendo specifies which ones will work.
All 'Tears of the Kingdom' amiibo rewards:
Below is every amiibo reward in Tears of the Kingdom, including what title the figurines are from:
|Amiibo
|Rewards
|Link Rider: BotW
|Hylian Hood Fabric, mushrooms, and swords.
|Link: Majora's Mask
|Majora's Mask Fabric, swords, mushrooms, arrows.
|Link: TotK
|Champion Link Fabric, weapons, materials.
|Zelda & Loftwing: Skyward Sword
|Sword-Spirit Fabric, gems, plants, arrows, swords.
|Link: The Legend of Zelda
|Pixel Fabric, swords, and arrows.
|Link: Ocarina of Time
|Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, swords, and meat.
|Wolf Link/Mipha: Twilight Princess
|Mirror of Twilight Fabric and meat.
|Link: Twilight Princess
|Epona, shields, nuts, and fruit.
|Ganondorf: Super Smash Bros.
|Demon King Fabric, meat, and gems.
|Sheik: Super Smash Bros.
|Sheik Fabric, mushrooms, and swords.
|Toon Link: Super Smash Bros.
|Arrows and fish.
|Young Link: Super Smash Bros.
|Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, meat, and swords.
|Link: Super Smash Bros.
|Epon, swords, and fruit.
|Zelda: Super Smash Bros.
|Princess of Twilight Fabric, plants, and gems.
|Bokoblin: BotW
|Bokoblin Fabric, Boko weapons, and meat.
|Zelda: BotW
|Hyrule-Princess Fabric, shields, gems, Star Fragments, and plants.
|Daruk: BotW
|Goron-Champion Fabric, Stone Smasher, gems, and rocks.
|Revali: BotW
|Rito-Champion Fabric, bows, arrows, and fruit.
|Urbosa: BotW
|Gerudo-Champion Fabric, Gerudo weapons, and meat.
|Link: Skyward Sword
|Swords and mushrooms.
|Link: Link's Awakening
|The Awakening armor, Egg Fabric, and arrows.
|Toon Link: The Wind Waker
|King of Red Lions Fabric, fish, boomerangs, arrows, and swords.
|Toon Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Bygone-Royal Fabric, fish, plants, and weapons.
Additionally, if you have amiibos from franchises outside of Zelda and Animal Crossing, you can scan them to acquire basic materials for your journey across Hyrule.
Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.