Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Players Can Scan 'Animal Crossing' Amiibos to Get Random Rewards in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Besides the exclusive cosmetics earned for scanning 'The Legend of Zelda' amiibos, players can also get random rewards with 'Animal Crossing' amiibos and cards. By Anthony Jones May 24 2023, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Thankfully, every amiibo that worked for Breath of the Wild will still be useable in Tears of the Kingdom but with different rewards. And as it turns out, Animal Crossing amiibos and cards will also work when scanned.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

Scanning 'Animal Crossing' amiibos and cards will give players random materials in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

According to players on Reddit, Animal Crossing amiibos and cards will give random materials in Tears of the Kingdom once scanned. "Yes, they work," one Reddit player explained. "You get random materials, typically one meat and things like mushrooms and herbs." Another user on the thread corroborated this claim, "Yeah, all non-Zelda amiibos work, so the cards do as well. You get a random assortment of materials from them. Around 3-5 things."

Around every 24 hours, players can scan these figurines to get a little pile of goodies for cooking or mixing together an Elixir or two in the open-world game.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nintendo

However, some players reported Animal Crossing cards didn't work for them when scanned: "Why do I get an error sound when I try to scan a card?" said a Reddit player. "I used an Animal Crossing amiibo, and it worked, but it won't accept any of the cards I've tried." It's unclear what Animal Crossing cards won't scan for Tears of the Kingdom as of this writing, so we recommend only using the amiibos until Nintendo specifies which ones will work.

Article continues below advertisement

All 'Tears of the Kingdom' amiibo rewards:

Below is every amiibo reward in Tears of the Kingdom, including what title the figurines are from:

Amiibo Rewards Link Rider: BotW Hylian Hood Fabric, mushrooms, and swords. Link: Majora's Mask Majora's Mask Fabric, swords, mushrooms, arrows. Link: TotK Champion Link Fabric, weapons, materials. Zelda & Loftwing: Skyward Sword Sword-Spirit Fabric, gems, plants, arrows, swords. Link: The Legend of Zelda Pixel Fabric, swords, and arrows. Link: Ocarina of Time Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, swords, and meat. Wolf Link/Mipha: Twilight Princess Mirror of Twilight Fabric and meat.

Article continues below advertisement

Link: Twilight Princess Epona, shields, nuts, and fruit. Ganondorf: Super Smash Bros. Demon King Fabric, meat, and gems. Sheik: Super Smash Bros. Sheik Fabric, mushrooms, and swords. Toon Link: Super Smash Bros. Arrows and fish. Young Link: Super Smash Bros. Lon Lon Ranch Fabric, meat, and swords. Link: Super Smash Bros. Epon, swords, and fruit. Zelda: Super Smash Bros. Princess of Twilight Fabric, plants, and gems. Bokoblin: BotW Bokoblin Fabric, Boko weapons, and meat.

Article continues below advertisement

Zelda: BotW Hyrule-Princess Fabric, shields, gems, Star Fragments, and plants. Daruk: BotW Goron-Champion Fabric, Stone Smasher, gems, and rocks. Revali: BotW Rito-Champion Fabric, bows, arrows, and fruit. Urbosa: BotW Gerudo-Champion Fabric, Gerudo weapons, and meat. Link: Skyward Sword Swords and mushrooms. Link: Link's Awakening The Awakening armor, Egg Fabric, and arrows. Toon Link: The Wind Waker King of Red Lions Fabric, fish, boomerangs, arrows, and swords. Toon Zelda: The Wind Waker Bygone-Royal Fabric, fish, plants, and weapons.