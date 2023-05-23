Stables Are Home to Horses and New Quests — How Many Are There in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?
Throughout their journey, players will encounter many stables in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' where they can tame horses, buy items, find quests, and more.
Dotted around Hyrule will be stables to discover in Tears of the Kingdom.
These buildings are essential for players, offering a way to register wild horses at stables, recover Link's health, buy items from Beedle, find Great Fairy Fountains, and trigger several side quests from Penn and the Lucky Gazette.
Hyrule is a vast land, and making a habit of finding stables while saving the kingdom will go a long way to helping you stay ready for upcoming challenges.
However, there are numerous stables, few of which can be trickier to find than others. We'll discuss how many stables you can find in Tears of the Kingdom and list their locations.
How many stables are in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'
In total, there are 18 stables in Tears of the Kingdom. Naturally, you'll find most of them off the main roads of Hyrule, such as the Lakeside Stable in Necluda and Wetland Stable found at Lanayru Wetlands.
A good rule of thumb is to keep an eye on the roads when venturing into new locations and puffs of smoke from a stable to locate them. Although, there are a few stables hidden away and will require some off-the-beaten-path exploring to discover.
All stable locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':
Below are all stable locations in Tears of the Kingdom, separated by region and exact coordinates to help your search:
|Stable
|Region
|Location
|Woodland Stable
|Central Hyrule
|1057, 1122, 0022
|Outskirt Stable
|Central Hyrule
|1404, -1266, 0032
|Tabantha Bridge Stable
|Central Hyrule
|-2919, 0546, 0169
|Riverside Stable
|Central Hyrule
|0326, -1087, 0009
|Snowfield Stable
|Hebra Mountains
|-1630, 2587, 0234
|Dueling Peaks Stable
|West Necluda
|1757, -1957, 0010
|Gerudo Canyon Stable
|Geurdo Desert
|-2773, -2240, 0029
|New Serenne Stable
|Hyrule Ridge
|-1348, 0745, 0085
|Wetland Stable
|Lanayru Wetlands
|0914, -0248, 0034
|Foothill Stable
|Eldin Canyon
|2610, 1144, 0148
|East Akkala Stable
|Akkala Highlands
|4254, 2747, 0125
|South Akkala Stable
|Akkala Highlands
|3125, 1687, 0201
|Lakeside Stable
|Faron Grasslands
|1547, -3535, 0061
|Highland Stable
|Faron Grasslands
|0516, -3442, 0047
|Mini Stable
|Gerudo Canyon
|-0239, 0112, 0034
|Hateno Pasture
|Mount Lanayru
|3620, -1943, 0180
|Lucky Clover Gazette
|Tabantha Frontier
|-3247, 1766, 0118
You can also find a Mini Stable around Lookout Landing, but you must first complete "The Incomplete Stable" side quest to access it. The quest will appear after finishing the Rito Regional Phenomenon main quest in this area.
The Lucky Clover Gazette stable doesn't have the standard services available. You can instead start a quest working for the Lucky Clover Gazette to build toward gaining the Froggy armor set that gives Link slip resistance.
Stables are worthwhile stations to locate if you need to rest before tackling a Skyview Tower or diving deep into the underground, so make frequent pit stops when you see one.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.