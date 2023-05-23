Distractify
Stables Are Home to Horses and New Quests — How Many Are There in 'Tears of the Kingdom'?

Throughout their journey, players will encounter many stables in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' where they can tame horses, buy items, find quests, and more.

Dotted around Hyrule will be stables to discover in Tears of the Kingdom.

These buildings are essential for players, offering a way to register wild horses at stables, recover Link's health, buy items from Beedle, find Great Fairy Fountains, and trigger several side quests from Penn and the Lucky Gazette.

Hyrule is a vast land, and making a habit of finding stables while saving the kingdom will go a long way to helping you stay ready for upcoming challenges.

'Tears of the Kingdom' Link standing nearby a stable.
Source: Nintendo
However, there are numerous stables, few of which can be trickier to find than others. We'll discuss how many stables you can find in Tears of the Kingdom and list their locations.

How many stables are in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

In total, there are 18 stables in Tears of the Kingdom. Naturally, you'll find most of them off the main roads of Hyrule, such as the Lakeside Stable in Necluda and Wetland Stable found at Lanayru Wetlands.

A good rule of thumb is to keep an eye on the roads when venturing into new locations and puffs of smoke from a stable to locate them. Although, there are a few stables hidden away and will require some off-the-beaten-path exploring to discover.

All stable locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':

Below are all stable locations in Tears of the Kingdom, separated by region and exact coordinates to help your search:

StableRegionLocation
Woodland StableCentral Hyrule1057, 1122, 0022
Outskirt StableCentral Hyrule1404, -1266, 0032
Tabantha Bridge StableCentral Hyrule-2919, 0546, 0169
Riverside Stable Central Hyrule0326, -1087, 0009
Snowfield Stable Hebra Mountains-1630, 2587, 0234
Dueling Peaks StableWest Necluda1757, -1957, 0010
Gerudo Canyon StableGeurdo Desert-2773, -2240, 0029
New Serenne StableHyrule Ridge-1348, 0745, 0085
Wetland StableLanayru Wetlands0914, -0248, 0034

Foothill StableEldin Canyon2610, 1144, 0148
East Akkala StableAkkala Highlands4254, 2747, 0125
South Akkala StableAkkala Highlands3125, 1687, 0201
Lakeside StableFaron Grasslands1547, -3535, 0061
Highland StableFaron Grasslands0516, -3442, 0047
Mini StableGerudo Canyon-0239, 0112, 0034
Hateno PastureMount Lanayru3620, -1943, 0180
Lucky Clover GazetteTabantha Frontier-3247, 1766, 0118
'Tears of the Kingdom' Link examining his new arm with strange powers.
Source: Nintendo

You can also find a Mini Stable around Lookout Landing, but you must first complete "The Incomplete Stable" side quest to access it. The quest will appear after finishing the Rito Regional Phenomenon main quest in this area.

The Lucky Clover Gazette stable doesn't have the standard services available. You can instead start a quest working for the Lucky Clover Gazette to build toward gaining the Froggy armor set that gives Link slip resistance.

Stables are worthwhile stations to locate if you need to rest before tackling a Skyview Tower or diving deep into the underground, so make frequent pit stops when you see one.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

