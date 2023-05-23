Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Stables Are Home to Horses and New Quests — How Many Are There in 'Tears of the Kingdom'? Throughout their journey, players will encounter many stables in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' where they can tame horses, buy items, find quests, and more. By Anthony Jones May 23 2023, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Dotted around Hyrule will be stables to discover in Tears of the Kingdom. These buildings are essential for players, offering a way to register wild horses at stables, recover Link's health, buy items from Beedle, find Great Fairy Fountains, and trigger several side quests from Penn and the Lucky Gazette.

Hyrule is a vast land, and making a habit of finding stables while saving the kingdom will go a long way to helping you stay ready for upcoming challenges.

However, there are numerous stables, few of which can be trickier to find than others. We'll discuss how many stables you can find in Tears of the Kingdom and list their locations.

How many stables are in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

In total, there are 18 stables in Tears of the Kingdom. Naturally, you'll find most of them off the main roads of Hyrule, such as the Lakeside Stable in Necluda and Wetland Stable found at Lanayru Wetlands. A good rule of thumb is to keep an eye on the roads when venturing into new locations and puffs of smoke from a stable to locate them. Although, there are a few stables hidden away and will require some off-the-beaten-path exploring to discover.

All stable locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom':

Below are all stable locations in Tears of the Kingdom, separated by region and exact coordinates to help your search:

Stable Region Location Woodland Stable Central Hyrule 1057, 1122, 0022 Outskirt Stable Central Hyrule 1404, -1266, 0032 Tabantha Bridge Stable Central Hyrule -2919, 0546, 0169 Riverside Stable Central Hyrule 0326, -1087, 0009 Snowfield Stable Hebra Mountains -1630, 2587, 0234 Dueling Peaks Stable West Necluda 1757, -1957, 0010 Gerudo Canyon Stable Geurdo Desert -2773, -2240, 0029 New Serenne Stable Hyrule Ridge -1348, 0745, 0085 Wetland Stable Lanayru Wetlands 0914, -0248, 0034

Foothill Stable Eldin Canyon 2610, 1144, 0148 East Akkala Stable Akkala Highlands 4254, 2747, 0125 South Akkala Stable Akkala Highlands 3125, 1687, 0201 Lakeside Stable Faron Grasslands 1547, -3535, 0061 Highland Stable Faron Grasslands 0516, -3442, 0047 Mini Stable Gerudo Canyon -0239, 0112, 0034 Hateno Pasture Mount Lanayru 3620, -1943, 0180 Lucky Clover Gazette Tabantha Frontier -3247, 1766, 0118

You can also find a Mini Stable around Lookout Landing, but you must first complete "The Incomplete Stable" side quest to access it. The quest will appear after finishing the Rito Regional Phenomenon main quest in this area.

The Lucky Clover Gazette stable doesn't have the standard services available. You can instead start a quest working for the Lucky Clover Gazette to build toward gaining the Froggy armor set that gives Link slip resistance.