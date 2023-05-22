Home > Gaming > Nintendo > Tears of the Kingdom Source: Nintendo Expand the Hyrule Map With Skyview Towers — All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom' Activating the many Skyview Towers in 'Tears of the Kingdom' will unlock parts of the Hyrule map. Here's every Skyview Tower location in the game. By Anthony Jones May 22 2023, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

Across the expansive Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, players will encounter several Skyview Towers. Players can activate them to reveal parts of Hyrule, alongside using them to shoot toward the sky islands or as fast travel points.

It's beneficial to hunt them down so you can unravel Hyrule's altered terrains and teleport toward far-off places to continue a quest. We'll list where you can find all Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Skyview Tower locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

In total, there are 15 Skyview Towers that you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. Each one stands in a different region, some easier to locate than others. Below is a chart of every Skyview Tower location.

Skyview Tower Location Lookout Landing Skyview Tower South of Hyrule Castle at -0293, 0137, 0025. Hyrule Field Skyview Tower South of Mayachin Shrine at -0753, -1019, 0064. Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower Northwest of New Serenne Stables at -1901, 1243, 0297. Popla Foothills Skyview Tower East of Lake Hylia at 0602, -2119, 0098. Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower Inside the East Necluda at 2419, -2762, 0222. Sahasra Slop Skyview Tower Inside West Necluda at 1344, -1170, 0166.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower Atop the mountain west of Zora's Domain at 2858, 0582, 0379. Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower East of the Mayachideg Shrine at 3493, 2019, 0188. Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower At the peak of the region at 3846, -1307, 0539. Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower East of the Ekochiu Shrine at 1799, 1638, 0311. Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower Inside ruins north of Great Hyrule Forest at 0343, 3133, 0180. Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower East of Hebra Mountains at -2318, 3066, 0443.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower North of Rito Village at -3686, 2342, 0233. Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower South inside the Gerudo Highlands at -3959, -1313, 0422. Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower Near the northeastern edge of Gerudo Desert at -2432, -2178, 0307.

For particular Skyview Towers, it won't be straightforward to activate them. You'll need to utilize Link's new abilities, such as Ultrahand and Fuse, to deal with the obstacles Nintendo has developed around them. From thorns to monsters, players will regularly be encouraged to concoct creative solutions.

