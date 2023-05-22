Expand the Hyrule Map With Skyview Towers — All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Distractify
All Locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom'

Activating the many Skyview Towers in 'Tears of the Kingdom' will unlock parts of the Hyrule map. Here's every Skyview Tower location in the game.

May 22 2023

Across the expansive Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, players will encounter several Skyview Towers. Players can activate them to reveal parts of Hyrule, alongside using them to shoot toward the sky islands or as fast travel points.

It's beneficial to hunt them down so you can unravel Hyrule's altered terrains and teleport toward far-off places to continue a quest. We'll list where you can find all Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom.

All Skyview Tower locations in 'Tears of the Kingdom.'

In total, there are 15 Skyview Towers that you can find in Tears of the Kingdom. Each one stands in a different region, some easier to locate than others. Below is a chart of every Skyview Tower location.

Skyview TowerLocation
Lookout Landing Skyview TowerSouth of Hyrule Castle at -0293, 0137, 0025.
Hyrule Field Skyview TowerSouth of Mayachin Shrine at -0753, -1019, 0064.
Lindor's Brow Skyview TowerNorthwest of New Serenne Stables at -1901, 1243, 0297.
Popla Foothills Skyview TowerEast of Lake Hylia at 0602, -2119, 0098.
Rabella Wetlands Skyview TowerInside the East Necluda at 2419, -2762, 0222.
Sahasra Slop Skyview TowerInside West Necluda at 1344, -1170, 0166.
Upland Zorana Skyview TowerAtop the mountain west of Zora's Domain at 2858, 0582, 0379.
Ulri Mountain Skyview TowerEast of the Mayachideg Shrine at 3493, 2019, 0188.
Mount Lanayru Skyview TowerAt the peak of the region at 3846, -1307, 0539.
Eldin Canyon Skyview TowerEast of the Ekochiu Shrine at 1799, 1638, 0311.
Thyphlo Ruins Skyview TowerInside ruins north of Great Hyrule Forest at 0343, 3133, 0180.
Pikida Stonegrove Skyview TowerEast of Hebra Mountains at -2318, 3066, 0443.

Rospro Pass Skyview TowerNorth of Rito Village at -3686, 2342, 0233.
Gerudo Highlands Skyview TowerSouth inside the Gerudo Highlands at -3959, -1313, 0422.
Gerudo Canyon Skyview TowerNear the northeastern edge of Gerudo Desert at -2432, -2178, 0307.
For particular Skyview Towers, it won't be straightforward to activate them. You'll need to utilize Link's new abilities, such as Ultrahand and Fuse, to deal with the obstacles Nintendo has developed around them. From thorns to monsters, players will regularly be encouraged to concoct creative solutions.

But once you've surpassed the challenge, the Skyview Tower will stay activated for good, allowing you to come and go whenever you'd like.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

