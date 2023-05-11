Home > Gaming > Nintendo Source: Nintendo The 'Tears of the Kingdom' Amiibo Rewards Will Unlock Exclusive Cosmetics Players with the proper amiibos can scan them and unlock several exclusive rewards in 'Tears of the Kingdom,' offering ways to switch up Link's equipment. By Anthony Jones May 11 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

For years, Nintendo has allowed players to scan its amiibo figurines of iconic franchise characters like Mario and Kirby to unlock rewards for particular games. It's a neat functionality baked into the Nintendo Switch's controllers.

Article continues below advertisement

Players can invite amiibo characters to their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and customize a fighter or two in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with this unique feature. Amiibos are niche collectibles, but they've helped many fans enjoy their favorite games more thanks to bonuses, perks, and other rewards. In the case of Tears of the Kingdom, there are amiibos that players can scan to unlock a range of exclusive in-game prizes for Link. Here's a rundown of each one we know so far.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

'Tears of the Kingdom' amiibo rewards explained:

On the official Tears of the Kingdom website, Nintendo has shared some details about the game's amiibo rewards. There, you can also find a new Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo launching on May 12, which is what all players must scan to "receive weapons and materials, as well as a special fabric for Link's paraglider."

There are also compatible amiibo figurines across The Legend of Zelda series that players can scan for Tears of the Kingdom on release day. These will give players materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric, depending on the amiibo scanned. Below is a short list of every compatible amiibo figure Nintendo has shared with the public:

Article continues below advertisement

Link: Ocarina of Time

Link: The Legend of Zelda

Link: Twilight Princess

Link: Majora's Mask

Toon Link and Zelda: The Wind Waker (2-pack)

Link: Skyward Sword

Bokobolin According to the website, there will be more scannable amiibos players can utilize to receive additional rewards.

Source: Nintendo

Article continues below advertisement

Per IGN, the outlet confirmed four of the franchise's amiibos should change the look of Link's paraglider after getting scanned. Those amiibos are Tears of the Kingdom Link, Breath of the Wild Rider Link, Skyward Sword Zelda and Loftwing, and Majora's Mask / Smash Brothers Young Link. Each version will change the color of Link's paraglider and dress it up with various symbols based on those titles.

Nintendo will likely reveal the rest of the amiibo rewards when 'Tears of the Kingdom' releases.

The entire list of amiibo rewards for Tears of the Kingdom has yet to be released, but we can assume Nintendo will clue gamers in on what other amiibos will unlock on or after the game's release.

Article continues below advertisement

really hope nintendo restocks the zelda amiibos once zelda: tears of the kingdom releases pic.twitter.com/yAq20w2Jhf — Yuyu (@Plun_Yu) January 31, 2023 Source: Nintendo via Twitter