There Are 1,000 Korok Seeds in 'TotK' — What Happens When You Find All of Them? Players can collect Korok Seeds by finding the magical Koroks hiding around Hyrule. But what's the reward for finding every single one? Here's what to know. By Anthony Jones May 24 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

There are 1,000 Korok Seeds to obtain in the open-world game, and it won't be a walk in the park to find all of them. But the reward for getting every single one may or may not be enough to convince you to take on this massive task.

What happens when you find all Korok Seeds in 'TotK'?

For collecting every Korok Seed in Tears of the Kingdom, you can bring them to Hestu for a prize that should be familiar to Breath of the Wild fans: Hestu's Gift. This item from the dancing Korok is basically a golden turd, not unlike the many Korok Seeds in the game. Its description reads: "A gift of friendship given to you by Hestu. It smells pretty bad."

Hestu's Gift was the same reward for collecting all 900 Korok Seeds in Breath of the Wild. And as an extra bit of nostalgia, players with every Korok Seed can also request Hestu to do his old dance from the previous title. Besides those two things, there's nothing else for completing this massive ordeal.

Players have mixed opinions about Hestu's Gift being the final reward for the Korok Seeds.

On Reddit, players expressed mixed thoughts about Hestu's Gift being the ultimate reward again for collecting all 1,000 Korok Seeds in Tears of the Kingdom. "What about a really cool armor that heals you slowly ... that would be a nice reward. Why this again?" responded one Reddit user finding out about Hestu's Gift.

Another Reddit poster jokingly stated, "Imma stalk all the devs and shake maracas out their house at night for this." Since gathering every Korok Seed is a massive accomplishment requiring plenty of time (and patience), players wanted a much more substantial reward akin to Majora's Mask or the Depths armor set to explore around with.