Natasha Leggero Dishes on the Food Really Being Rationed on FOX's 'Stars on Mars' (EXCLUSIVE) In an exclusive interview with 'Distractify,' Natasha Leggero talks food rations and biggest challenges from competing on FOX's 'Stars on Mars.' By Gabrielle Bernardini Jul. 5 2023, Published 12:58 p.m. ET

Coming out of the pandemic, comedian Natasha Leggero decided to leave behind "doing the dishes five times a day" and test her skills to see if she could survive on Mars in the FOX reality competition series, Stars on Mars. In the hit reality show, 12 celebrities are participating in a controlled simulated experiment that will test the group both physically and mentally to see if they have what it takes to survive on the red planet.

Following Natasha's elimination in Episode 4 of the FOX show, the comedian sat down exclusively with Distractify to talk about the challenges she faced inside the habitat, as well as some behind-the-scenes secrets from the show. Is the food really being rationed on Stars on Mars? Natasha says ...

'Stars on Mars': Natasha Leggero talks food rations, challenges, and more.

Every 48 hours, one of the celebrities inside the habitat is voted out by the group as being "not mission critical." In Episode 4, host William Shatner announces that two celebs will have to leave the Mars simulation. During the double-elimination, Natasha is placed in the bottom three. She volunteers or as she told Distractify, "begged them," to be one of the people eliminated from the show.

"I was having a great time socially, but physically, it was just, I mean, think about it, Richard Sherman didn't want to wear the equipment," she said. "It was too heavy for me like I just wasn't able to shine or be myself or not complain when I had this, like, 60 pounds of equipment on."

Aside from the equipment, Natasha also revealed to us that the food really was rationed on the show. Throughout Stars on Mars, William will come over the comms and inform the cast that the food needs to continue to be rationed during their stay on the red planet, otherwise, they will not have enough food to survive the experiment. So, was the food really being rationed?

"The food was rationed. And the food was also terrible," Natasha told us. "Like we were in the middle of this mining town in the outback of Australia and the food that was there for us was really like to me, inedible."

"I just kept asking for a loaf of bread. I was like, 'Can I just please, I just want to have bread in the morning,'" she continued. "So finally, after three days, we got a loaf of bread, but then that was gone in a day. So yeah, I think the producers were maybe trying to like, simulate what the food situation would be like [on Mars]."