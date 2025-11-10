The Internet Loves to Speculate, but Here's What Comedian Stavros Halkias Has Actually Said About Dating "When your d--k gets hard from love, that’s special … That’s a special thing.” By Risa Weber Published Nov. 10 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Multi-hyphenate talent Stravros Halkias is a comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster who has gained popularity in the past few years due to his work on the show Tires and his movie with Emma Stone, Begonia. He's known for the Cum Town podcast, which he left in 2022.

Stavros has since released three stand-up specials, two of which came out in the same year, 2023. The internet loves to speculate about Stavros's relationship history, but Stavros has not publicly gone into detail about specific past partners. Here's what we know.

Internet rumors have claimed that Stavros dated Rachel Sennott and Emma Stone.

Twitter and Reddit posts have speculated that Stavros and Rachel Sennott were together romantically, but neither comedian has confirmed whether this is accurate.

And as for Emma Stone, she has been happily married to her husband Dave McCary since 2020. The mix-up likely started when fans saw pictures of Stavros and Emma together from their film Bugonia.

Stavros has talked about his dating life in his stand-up and on podcasts.

When Stavros appeared on Good Mythical Morning, he reminisced about a perfect day he had with a past partner. The couple got a big pile of fried seafood as well as Korean barbecue. "We had kind of a rocky relationship ... and we don't talk anymore, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the good."

In 2023, Stavros talked about how difficult it is to maintain a dating life while he's touring and doing comedy. He told Theo Von that he was taking the next year off from touring because he wanted to focus on his love life. "You lose a lot of money doing that, but it's like: What do you have the money for?"

He also joked about having issues performing in bed when he liked his partner too much, and encouraged Theo to pursue long-term romantic relationships. He said, "When your d--k gets hard from love, that’s special … That’s a special thing."

In July 2025, it appeared that Stavros was single.

On his podcast, Stavros talked about a caller's issue with his girlfriend seeing his Instagram explore page. In Stavros's response, he implied that he is currently single.