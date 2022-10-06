French Basketballer Steeve Ho You Fat Went Viral Overnight for His Last Name

Although the NBA preseason is in full swing, all eyes are on the French professional league known as LNB Pro A.

On Oct. 4, an exhibition game between the G League Ignite and Metropolitans 92 dominated social media, thanks to one star athlete on the latter team. No, we're not talking about Victor Wembanyama, who will likely be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft; we're talking about, wait for it ... Steeve Ho You Fat.