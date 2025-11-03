Stephen Miller Is the Father of Three Young Children — Meet His Family The politician married Katie Waldman in 2020, leading to the growth of their family over the years. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 3 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: X/ @KatieMiller

There is more to life than helping President Donald Trump enforce his controversial policies. Stephen Miller spends his days as a political advisor to the White House and one of the most influential people in the country. The politician has taken some time to build a family with his wife, Katie.

How many children does Stephen have? Here's what we know about the family life of the youngest person to serve as a homeland security advisor.

How many children does Stephen Miller have?

According to The Guardian, Stephen and Katie have three children together. The couple got married in 2020, back during Donald's first term as the President of the United States. It didn't take long for the right-wing figures to announce the birth of their first child. Romance can be born in the most unexpected places. Working in the same spaces allowed Stephen and Katie to spend plenty of time together, leading to the love story that changed their lives forever.

In a post shared on her social media accounts, Katie said, "Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller, who was born on Nov. 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us with joy beyond measure." Some families are destined to expand constantly. The second Miller baby was born in February 2022 (via Washington Examiner), and it didn't take long for the couple to try again.

The third Miller baby is the youngest member of the family. The boy was born in 2023, almost three years after the birth of her older sister. Katie constantly shares plenty of images with her family through her social media profiles, letting the world know how much she appreciates the time she spends with her husband and children. The Millers know how to look for power. Once Donald became the President of the United States again, Stephen went back to holding important positions in Washington.

Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/mPfZwZCRgh — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 30, 2020 Source: X/ @KatieMiller

Stephen Miller and his wife are firm in their political beliefs.

There are two sides to every story. While Kate and Stephen are very proud of the family they have formed, the Millers have supported politics that separate thousands of other families through aggressive immigration laws. A report by Forward recalls how Kate's opinion on separating migrant families did not change after having children of her own: "My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I’ll think about family separation differently. But I don't think so."