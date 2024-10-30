Home > Entertainment Steve Kazee Strongly Denies Mocking Channing Tatum's Split From Zoë Kravitz Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, shared a cryptic post following the news of Channing Tatum's split from Zoë Kravitz. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 30 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Love is officially dead! On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, People broke the news that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have called it quits after three years of dating and nearly a year after getting engaged.

As the breakup buzz hit the airwaves, Steve Kazee, who's currently engaged to Channing's ex-wife Jenna Dewan, seemingly decided to take a jab at the Magic Mike heartthrob on social media. Here's the latest on the drama.

Steve Kazee allegedly mocked Channing Tatum after his rumored split from Zoë Kravitz.

Shortly after the news of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's unexpected split broke, Steve Kazee took to his Instagram Story and wrote "HAHAHA" repeatedly. Many pop culture fans immediately jumped to conclusions, thinking he was shading at Channing.

However, on Oct. 30, Steve refuted those rumors. He claimed that he was actually laughing at a TikTok he had posted earlier, in which he tagged Jenna. The clip featured a dying plant and the caption, "The houseplant in my kitchen watching me put water in the coffee maker."

After PEOPLE confirmed their split, he posted a long string of "HAHA" on IG. The next day, he added he was referencing a houseplant video on TIkTok. pic.twitter.com/21pGHev1H5 — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) October 30, 2024

Later, he shared another Instagram Story, saying, "A guy can't laugh about a houseplant TikTok in today's world I see." Steve then posted a picture of his own wilting houseplant, adding, "See? It's funny because it's relatable. Get a life." In his final Instagram Story, the Broadway actor showcased his dying plant positioned next to his water filter, captioning it with "The most damning part."