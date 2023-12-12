Distractify
SteveWillDoIt and His Girlfriend Started Dating as Teens — Meet Celina Smith

Social media personality SteveWillDoIt has been dating his girlfriend, Celina Smith, for a long time. Who is she and are they still dating?

Dec. 12 2023

SteveWillDoIt and Celina Smith at an event
  • Social media personality SteveWillDoIt, widely known for his outrageous challenges, has been in a relationship with Celina Smith since their teenage years.

    • The couple's love story began at the age of 14 when Steve anonymously expressed his admiration for Celina on AskFM.
    • Over a decade later, they are still together, with moments of on-and-off dynamics.
    Some people will do anything to get famous and one of those people is Stephen Deleonardis, known more commonly as ‘SteveWillDoIt.’ He built up his influencer career by taking on crazy food and drinking challenges on his Instagram, which started to build up a fanbase in 2017. After that, he created a YouTube channel and he's now partnering with Kick. But throughout his career, he has had one girlfriend by his side.

    SteveWillDoIt has been dating his girlfriend, Celina Smith, since they were teenagers. Their love story goes way back, but it isn't always sunshine and rainbows. So who is Celina Smith and how long have they been together?

    SteveWillDoIt with Donald Trump, girlfriend Celina Smith, and others
    SteveWillDoIt has been dating his girlfriend, Celina Smith, since they were 14 years old.

    Since the social media couple rose to fame, Celina has talked on various podcasts about how she and Steve first got together. When they were 14 years old, an anonymous question website called AskFM was popular among their peers. Steve wrote to Celina anonymously that he liked her red hair and thought she looked like Ariana Grande, Celina said on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk.

    Celina responded that whoever it was should text her, and it turned out to be Steve, so that’s how they started dating. The couple has been dating for over a decade, although they’ve had their off-and-on moments.

    After high school, Steve wanted to move to Los Angeles to build up a career on social media, so Celina went with him. She said on the Money Buys Happiness podcast that she “watched him grow and learned to do it herself” regarding making content. She has been “following his lead” as they grow together in their relationship. Do we hear wedding bells soon?

    Like her boyfriend, Celina is an influencer and social media personality.

    Before Celina got a major social media following, she streamed on Twitch while working at Hooters. In 2023, Celina started her own YouTube channel, which incorporates shopping hauls, try-ons, gift surprises, day-in-the-life videos, and other vlog-style posts.

    Celina also has an OnlyFans, which is where most of her estimated $200,000–300,000 monthly income comes from. In addition to all of that, Celina is active on Instagram, TikTok, Kick, Twitter, Rumble, Discord, Snapchat, and Twitch. But she doesn’t gatekeep her social media lifestyle and high-end clothing. She also sells lots of her clothing on depop, so if you love Celina’s style, you can get in on her closet!

