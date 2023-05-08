Home > Television > Succession Source: HBO 15 'Succession' Memes to Cope With the End of the Emmy-Winning Series 'Succession' is quickly coming to an end, so let's take a trip down memory lane and check out the best memes to come out of the series. By Allison DeGrushe May 8 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Succession. Attention all Succession fans! Our favorite dysfunctional (yet uberwealthy) family is back on our screens for one last time. The fourth and final season is flying by, and with the series finale set for May 28, we have no idea how to spend our Sunday nights going forward — we can't live without the Roy dynasty!

If you're like us and struggling to accept the fact that satirical black comedy-drama is officially ending, we suggest you keep scrolling because we've compiled a list of 15 of the best Succession memes to cope with the end.

Wrong! No one in 'Succession' smiles this much.

People are like “this moment from Succession was so iconic” and the screenshot always looks like this pic.twitter.com/w3yhlftfZw — Macy Rodman (@MacyRodman) December 14, 2021

Make all the jokes you want, but nothing will ever top Kendall entering his revenge era in the Season 2 finale, calling out Logan to the press and launching an all-out war against him. Pure cinema, if you ask us!

Pretty sure no one in 'Succession' even understands what they're saying.

Me pretending I understand the business conversations of the show #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/Rz5MjoSeef — Kenny (@kennysroys) March 27, 2023

We'll follow along for the first 15 minutes, and then someone will say something like "low-hanging fruit" — from then on, we're immediately out of the loop and have no idea what's happening.

This is the only way to save the Roy dynasty.

Instead of fulfilling his father's high-profile deal with GoJo, Kendall did something even better: He bought a zoo. Just kidding, but we could see him doing something like this in the future.

We wish someone would send us "BOTFBOTFBOTF."

is your child texting about SUCCESSION?

OMG - oh my greg

TBC - tom buried cruisegate

GTFO - gerri, take fucking over

LMAO - logan mistreats all offspring

KMT - kendall murderer? tea

WTF - waystar 'tis fox

BOTFBOTFBOTF - boar on the floor! boar on the floor! boar on the floor! — hattie (@hattiesoykan) October 6, 2019

OMG, can you believe KMT? We really need GTFO at this point.

Hello darkness, my old friend.

matthew macfayden arrives at every red carpet looking like he just witnessed a horse being shot out back seconds beforehand pic.twitter.com/jJl7qTnWKF — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) March 21, 2023

Matthew looks miserable, but we would as well if hundreds of people were shoving cameras in our faces.

They were throwing low blows left and right!

everyone at the party: *drinking wine, eating mini sliders, and gossiping*



shiv and tom outside on the balcony: #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/aCssiyfgvy — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 8, 2023

Shiv and Tom were dragging each other left and right, and it was brutal. Although they hit each other where it hurt the most, they weren't wrong — and that's why we need them to never get back together.

Checking our emails: "This is just like the TV show 'Succession.'"

me signing a PDF document: this is exactly like the tv show succession — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) December 6, 2021

This is how we feel when we marry into a billion-dollar business and prepare to go to prison for crimes that happened years before we joined the family and company.

We feel so seen.

This confirmed that Tom Wambsgans is the realest and most relatable character in Succession.

Matsson has the best timing!

Matsson didn't give a single f--k; he was there to "create an environment that is so toxic."

Kendall Roy is our No. 1 boy.

kendall roy fighting the patriarchy and homophobia and yall expect me not to root for him 🤨 #succession pic.twitter.com/D5XSBYMBas — tamara (fan account) (@nostalgiaseb) May 8, 2023

He's an ally — or is he?! Kendall is a deadbeat dad and treats the women in his life like garbage, so he's pretty much a flop. But his antics are the best, and hopefully, he'll better himself before the show ends.

We can't bear to see Kendall lose again.

Normal Person Who Watches Succession: Man, it’ll be interesting to see how this show ends. They’re all so awful!



Me (will bash my head into a wall until I die if something bad happens to Kendall Roy): Haha — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) May 5, 2023

As Rosa once said in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, "I've only had [Kendall Roy] for [five years], but if anything happened to him, I would kill everyone in this room and then myself."

Same with Roman, he needs to win for once!

this is what it feels like being a romangirl pic.twitter.com/JLKZpBiGys — emmett ⭑ (@TVpilled) May 8, 2023

Roman Roy girlies also experience loss after loss every week — when is it our turn to win?!

"I'm seeing some confusion in the chat."

Out of everyone at the company, imagine getting fired by Greg ... seriously such a slap in the face!

The shade was too much for Matsson to handle.

this is like rupaul drag race for bisexuals #Succession pic.twitter.com/OcpvmqKkck — fiona (@JUSTAPARTYG1RL) May 8, 2023

The girls (or, in this case, executive-level employees) were fighting, and with Kendall winning, Matsson embraced his inner middle schooler with his "your numbers are gay" insult. Ugh — so cringe.

Us right now:

Me when my editor asks me if I've done my research for a story #Succession pic.twitter.com/Dp409qmzHV — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) October 18, 2021