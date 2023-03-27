Home > Television > Succession Source: HBO Logan Roy's Death Could Finally Happen in the Final Season of 'Succession' By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 27 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

It wouldn't be a season of Succession without either a death or wedding. And since no one is in a position to commit to one sole person in Season 4, it looks like a death it is. But who will bite the bullet this time around? Some fans believe it's the Roy family patriarch, so does Logan die in Succession? It would be a fitting ending with how the series began. But he has also proven to be someone who can get through anything and live to fight another day.

The HBO series follows the multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco and the family at its helm. The very idea behind the show and its title is for the president and CEO of the company, Logan, to name a successor so he can step down and retire. As his adult children fight for power, he seems to feed off of it and nothing good ever comes from it. But maybe Logan's death will be the thing to finally stop some of the madness among everyone.

Does Logan die in 'Succession'?

No one attached to Succession has hunted at Logan's death in the final season. But, since this is the end and Logan nearly died in the series premiere, it feels like a solid way for things to come full circle. And it would be the perfect way to finally usher in a new permanent CEO once and for all. But if spinoffs are in the works, whether Logan lives or not, don't expect him back.

Brian Cox, who plays Logan, told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere event in March 2023 that he supports the show ending now, on a high note. "I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure," he shared. He added that, while "a lot of shows out-stay their welcome," Succession is ending while being "perfect and neat in the way it is."

Does that also mean Brian Cox is satisfied with a final end to his character, the Roy family patriarch? Again, we have no confirmation that Logan dies in the Succession finale or in the final season at all. But fans have their suspicions.

In the Season 4 premiere, Logan does a bit of soul-searching as he realizes most of his children are absent from his annual birthday party. And when he asks one of his bodyguards about what happens after you die, it certainly seems like mortality is on Logan's mind. This could be some clear foreshadowing of Logan's death by the time the Succession finale rolls around.

Roman, Shiv, and Kendall are fighting for power on 'Succession.'

Who becomes the new CEO in 'Succession' Season 4?

While Succession fans debate over the possibility of Logan dying by the end, they're also trying to figure out who becomes the CEO when the dust settles. The entire show has been about a struggle of power and the hope among Logan's kids that he would pass the torch to one of them. Kendall, Roman, and Shiv all got close at different times.

But when it comes down to it, it's possible that none of them will become the ruler of the kingdom. A reddit thread about who runs the company at the end of Succession showed some conflicting ideas. One redditor shared that they don't think Waystar Royco will even exist by the finale. Another commented that they don't think the CEO who takes Logan's place will be from the family at all.

