What Is Suge Knight's Net Worth? What to Know About the Record Exec and Convicted Felon

Former record executive and convicted felon Suge Knight became a controversial figure in rap culture well before he was sentenced in 2018 to 28 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run. Before he was locked up, Suge co-founded Jailed Death Row Records, a successful record company that helped launch the careers of legendary artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur.

Although he can’t touch much of his money now, it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have it. What is Suge Knight’s net worth?

What is Suge Knight’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suge Knight is worth $200K. Most of his income was earned in the '90s with the launch of Jailed Death Row Records. The record company was pivotal in establishing the hip-hop scene during that time, helping launch several iconic artists.

No stranger to controversy, Suge has had many run-ins with the police and was in the car with Tupac Shakur when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in 1996. He also publicly feuded with Sean Combs (P. Diddy), and was even accused of dangling Vanilla Ice over a balcony by his ankles (which Vanilla Ice has said never happened).

Watch how Vanilla Ice tells his story on how he gives 100% Royalty to Suge Knight for “Ice Ice Baby”, in this moment in Hip-Hop pic.twitter.com/Da983wwBM8 — Bigg Clay (@BiggClay1) November 3, 2019

A lot of Suge Knight’s income was lost to financial woes.

When Jailed Death Row Records was doing well, the company was riding high with an estimated $750 million in net revenues. The company came crashing down in the early '00s when it filed for bankruptcy in 2006. Suge Knight also filed for his own personal bankruptcy. In 2020, a judge affirmed a judgment against Suge for $107 million.

Suge Knight has a podcast from prison.

The convicted felon has a podcast from prison called Collect Call With Suge Knight. It’s not known whether he earns money from the podcast. Suge has made some controversial comments about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reported marital issues in 2024. If you remember, Jennifer and P. Diddy were in a relationship from 1999 to 2001. Suge is vested in their history due to his feud with P. Diddy.

On one podcast episode, Suge claimed that Ben and Jennifer’s marital issues were a result of the FBI giving the actor the videos they collected from P. Diddy’s home raid. "It's a white man who got respect in the white world. I'm quite sure they said, 'We want to show you some things about your wife,'" Suge alleged. "I'm quite sure they headed for divorce because that's a man who had a good life," Suge continued. “She done brought all that extra sh-t out, and now that motherf---er. He want out."