Who Is SWV's Manager? Social Media Users Are Smitten With Him

R&B lovers can agree that SWV is one of the most iconic groups of the ‘90s. Members Coko Clemons, Taj George, and Lele Lyons are known for their chart-topping albums and singles that include “I’m So Into You,” “Weak,” ”It’s About Time,” and more. When it came time for Bravo to deliver a show that shines a light on '90’s girl groups, SWV was clearly at the top of the list. The group has also had a long-standing feud with Xscape, who Bravo darling Kandi Burruss-Tucker happens to be a member of.

Now that the series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B has come to fruition on Bravo, fans are getting insight into the dynamics of both groups — from deep-rooted issues to contrasting opinions regarding their joint showcase. Not to mention, the series has highlighted each group's management team, including SWV’s manager Dan Nelson. Per Twitter, Dan is pretty easy on the eyes and fans are ready to learn more about him. Here’s the 4-1-1.

Dan Nelson has been SWV’s manager since 2019.

SWV has shifted management a few times since the group got its start in the early '90s. As of July 2019, Dan Nelson shared on Instagram that he became the manager of the hit-making trio under the company Twenty3 Entertainment. Per Dan’s LinkedIn page, he currently works as a partner at Twenty3 Entertainment and has been an employee since January 2019.

Dan also works as a partner at Edge Artist Management and J Nelson Entertainment, and has been a part of both teams since January 2017 and January 2004, respectively. Before Dan started his career in entertainment as a talent manager, he completed his studies at the University of Arizona.

Judging by Dan’s Instagram page, he appears to be #TeamSingle. However, he could simply prefer to keep his romantic life out of the public eye for a myriad of reasons.

Fans of Bravo’s ‘SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B’ are hoping to see more of Dan Nelson on the show.

Everyone loves to see some eye candy on the screen. So, it isn't a surprise that viewers of Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B have become quite fond of Dan. For starters, Dan is very easy on the eyes. Not to mention, Dan is passionate about SWV and wants the group to prosper.

Swv’s manager could get it pic.twitter.com/K6GrHN0dUA — Masterpiece Genius (@AzzMasterpiece) March 27, 2023

SWV managers are serious about their business !! Xscape get it together 😂 #thequeensofrb — GFS (@__gigi87) March 20, 2023

Additionally, many viewers have pointed out that Dan has kept SWV booked and busy over the years — from constant tour stops, the Bravo show, Verzuz, and many more.