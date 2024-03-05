Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone Is a Florida Man, Complete With a Massive $35M Florida Mansion Sylvester Stallone sold his Beverly Hills mansion to Adele for $58 million before moving to Florida. By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 5 2024, Published 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Action star Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to the beach. It’s hard not to think of the actor, writer, and director whenever you see anyone running on sand. Not many people become a meme simply by frolicking with a friend in Rocky III. So it should be no surprise the 77-year-old lives in a property literally on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

The A-lister permanently moved from Los Angeles to Palm Beach, Florida in 2022. He sold his Beverly Hills mansion (and according to the Wall Street Journal, the Rocky statue overlooking the pool that he had planned to bring with him to Florida) to fellow A-lister Adele. So, why did he leave sunny LA — and where does he live now? Keep reading to find out.

Why did Sly leave California for Florida?

Source: Netflix 'Sly'

Sly bought the land for his Beverly Hills property in 1994 and made quite a bit of money when he sold it for $58 million in 2022, according to Forbes. But Sly didn’t leave California because he needed the money. He just wanted a kick in the pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Early in the 2023 Netflix documentary Sly, the star explains the motivations for the move. “It’s really easy to become complacent. I thought, I gotta do something drastic. Everything’s getting kind of mundane, repetitive, I can feel myself withering a little bit, drying up like an old fig falling off a tree," he said. "Jesus, how long am I going to be around, for another 20 years? I don’t want to be complacent for 20 years. So I said, “Well, you really want to get the adrenals going?”

“Leave. And that’s why I gotta move east.” In this case, leaving means packing up one giant mansion on the Pacific Ocean and heading to another giant mansion on the Atlantic Ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvester Stallone's Palm Beach mansion has seven bedrooms and a key-shaped pool.

According to the Palm Beach Daily News, Sly bought his property, which includes a main house, guest house, pool pavilion, key-shaped pool, seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and 13,000 square feet property in 2021. It also has 1.5 acres of lakefront, ideal for running up and down to train for your next big fight. At a paltry $35.4 million price tag, it’s well, well below what Adele paid for his former West Coast home.

You can see Sly's new home on his reality TV series, 'The Family Stallone.'

Source: Art Streiber/Paramount+

In addition to appearing in some of the biggest action franchises of all time (Rocky, Rambo, The Expendables, Creed, The Suicide Squad, etc.), fans are now able to keep up with the active septuagenarian in The Family Stallone on Paramount+. The first episode of Season 2, "Say Goodbye to Hollywood," is about the family's full-time move from California to Florida.