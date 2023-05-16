Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Who Are Sylvester Stallone's Kids? The Actor Had 3 Daughters, a Son — and a Family Tragedy Behind the scenes of Sylvester Stallone's long Hollywood career are his kids. Who calls the famous actor "dad"? Details ahead on Sly's family. By Melissa Willets May 16 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Actor Sylvester Stallone has been married three times and has five kids — plus several Oscar nominations. But who's counting? The successful film star's family comes first — when that doesn't happen, the Rocky alum calls it "a tragic mistake."

So let's meet Sylvester's kids. As many of his fans know, the Tulsa King star shares three daughters with his current spouse, Jennifer Flavin. But the actor also had a son who tragically passed away, as well as another son, from his previous marriage. Details ahead.

Sage Stallone

Source: Getty Images Sage and Sylvester's brother Frank Stallone in 2006

If Sage Stallone looks familiar, it's because he played Rocky Balboa's son in Rocky V. But behind the scenes, the son had what has been described as a "love-hate" relationship with his famous father. Sage, whose mom is Sly's first wife, Sasha Czack, tragically died in 2012.

At first, drugs were the suspected culprit, but ultimately, the L.A. coroner determined the 36-year-old passed away as the result of atherosclerosis, which brought on a heart attack. About the loss of his firstborn son, Sylvester has said, "When a parent loses a child there is no greater pain."

Seargeoh Stallone

Sage's brother, Seargeoh, was born in 1979, three years after the late actor. According to People, Seargeoh, whose mom is also Sasha, was diagnosed with autism during childhood, and does not spend much time in the public eye.

Sophia Stallone

Sophia is Sly and Jennifer's oldest daughter, born in 1996. She hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sistine, according to her Instagram bio, and is said to be "the love of [her dad's] life," perhaps given that she has had to undergo two surgeries to correct a congenital heart defect.

Sistine Stallone

Born two years after Sophia, Sistine is Sly and Jennifer's middle daughter. The podcast co-host is also an actress, with credits that include Midnight in the Switchgrass — yes, the same movie that served as the spark for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's up-and-down love affair.

Sistine also models like her mom, Jennifer. The budding actor's career has been a source of pride for her Hollywood dad, who has been known to promote her projects on his social media.

Scarlet Stallone

Scarlet is the youngest daughter of the Stallone family, born in 2002. She appears along with her two sisters, mom, and dad in the Paramount Plus reality show The Family Stallone. About dating with a guy like Sylvester Stallone as a dad, Scarlet joked ahead of the show's premiere, "We have to prep the guy. He's not going to budge!"

