MSNBC Host Symone Sanders Got Married Earlier This Year, and Her Wedding Was a Surprise to Guests

Symone is the host of Symone on MSNBC, as well as the former Deputy Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor, and Chief Spokesperson to the Vice President for the Biden Administration, a Senior Advisor for the Biden 2020 presidential campaign, and the National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders 2016 presidential campaign.

Like we said, impressive.

But with all the time she's spent working, she's still been able to find time for love. Who is the lucky guy? Let's find out!