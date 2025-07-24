Get To Know the Members of ‘Building the Band’s’ Breakout Group, SZN4 Season 1 of the Netflix singing competition revealed its first-ever winner in July 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 24 2025, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Building the Band. Season 1 of Netflix's Building the Band introduced reality TV music competition lovers to a brand-new concept. The inaugural season included celebrity judges and iconic group members Kelly Rowland, Nicole Scherzinger, and AJ McClean helping solo singers form groups without seeing any of the other performers in their bands ahead of time. The prize? $50,000 and a chance to say you saw Kelly's stunning beauty up close!

Article continues below advertisement

Among the six bands picked to compete were 3Quency, SZN4, Iconyx, Midnight Til Morning, Sweet Seduction, and Siren Society. SZN4 became a fan favorite, and viewers were hopeful they would win the grand prize. While 3Quency ultimately won, SZN4's time on the show was meant to be. Here's what to know about the group's members and their post-show plans.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who are the members of the 'Building the Band' group, SZN4?

SZN4 stood out among its competition. In addition to all four members of the blossoming group being incredibly talented, they were also the only mixed-gender group, which was a gamble in a competition that saw dozens of 20-somethings eager to form girl groups and boy bands. Still, the band's members — Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Donzell Taggart, and Katie Roeder — proved they were up for the challenge.

Like most of the competitors, SZN4 had already found some success as solo artists before joining the competition. Aaliyah, for instance, had a presence on YouTube and performed vocals for the animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power theme song, "Warriors." Cameron was also performed covers and his original music on his platforms, including a YouTube account that has over 100,000 subscribers.

Article continues below advertisement

Donzell also found success as a singer and content creator who became famous for his comedy and lip sync videos on TikTok. He started his TikTok account in 2019, but gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Since his time on Building the Band, his TikTok has garnered 2.5 million followers and counting. As for Katie, she also found success as a content creator before the show and is also a plus-size model.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Is SZN4 still together after 'Building the Band'?

While each SZN4 member was successful before Building the Band, their time on the show bonded them for life. Despite not winning the competition, the group told Tudum that they plan to continue creating music together, although they're still figuring out what their sound will be moving forward. They are having fun figuring it out.

Article continues below advertisement

"We don’t have a blueprint,” Cameron explained to the outlet. "I used to be so in my head about, ‘I’m not the standard. I have a good voice, but my exterior? I don’t know.’ Seeing myself in third person, it’s just so healing and therapeutic."

Article continues below advertisement

The group added that, while they were put together by the judges and come from various backgrounds and musical styles, their differences and vulnerability with each other allowed them to support one another during the competition. "We had so many deep talks about how we were feeling, where we were at, things we’ve gone through in our lives, and being able to relate on that is so helpful,” Katie said, with Cameron adding, "We’re all one, it’s truly cosmic."