What Happened to Caleb in 'Untamed'? Exploring Netflix's Latest Miniseries Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner in the murder mystery about grief, created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. By Diego Peralta Published July 18 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

After bringing Squid Game to a close, Netflix was ready to take audiences through a new mystery called Untamed. The miniseries, created by Mark and Elle Smith, features Eric Bana as Kyle Turner. The character is introduced as an Investigative Services Branch special agent working at Yosemite National Park. The main story of Untamed centers around solving the murder of a mysterious young woman, but there is another unanswered question haunting Kyle's soul.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the plot of Untamed, Kyle can be seen talking to Caleb, the son he had with his ex-wife. The series quickly established that the protagonist and Jill (Rosemary DeWitt) share a complicated relationship, a bond that was damaged by a dark secret the characters refuse to talk about. What happened to Caleb before the events of Untamed took place? Here's what we know about the fate of Kyle Turner's son.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Caleb in 'Untamed'?

According to Soap Central, Caleb was killed a long time ago by a man named Sean Sanderson. Kyle is constantly talking to his son about what he doesn't understand regarding Lucy's (Ezra Franky) death, making the reveal that the kid is dead himself a major plot twist for the series. Kyle and Jill drifted apart after the murder of their child. By constantly talking to Caleb, Eric Bana's character keeps the memory of his boy alive.

The reveal that Kyle's son had actually been killed before the story of Untamed began brought a new perspective on Caleb's presence in the series. Characters who work closely with Kyle, including Chief Park Ranger Paul Souter (Sam Neill), could sense that something was deeply wrong with their colleague. Untamed tried to provide the protagonist with the opportunity to move on from the tragedy, only for Kyle to cling to the memory of the kid he lost.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Does Kyle let go of Caleb's death?

After Caleb's death, Jill hires Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel) to take care of her son's killer. Kyle couldn't bear the guilt of knowing who was behind Sanderson's death, with the crime leading to his separation from Jill. When the authorities begin to investigate the killer's untimely passing, Kyle lies to them. By keeping Jill's secret and leaving the park at the end of Untamed, Kyle finally proves that he was ready to let go of what happened to his son.

Article continues below advertisement

The main premise of Untamed introduces Kyle under the pretext that he has to solve the death of a young woman, only identified as Jane Doe. The victim is eventually revealed to be Lucy. Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago), a rookie park ranger, is brought in to help Kyle and Paul with the investigation that would eventually lead them to a darker conspiracy.