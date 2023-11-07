Home > Entertainment Stunt Performer Taraja Ramsess Is Survived by His Partner, Lisa Ann Wilson On Oct. 31, 2023, stunt performer Taraja Ramsess died in a car crash along with three of his children. He is survived by his partner, Lisa Wilson. By Allison DeGrushe Nov. 7 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / lulahsma

The Gist: Taraja Ramsess was a professional stuntman known for his work in Marvel films.

On Oct. 31, 2023, Taraja and three of his children died in a fatal car crash.

Taraja is survived by his mother, surviving children, and partner, Lisa Wilson.

On Oct. 31, 2023, professional stunt performer and actor Taraja Ramsess, known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died in a fatal car crash along with three of his children. He was 41 years old.

Since his tragic death, there has been an outpouring of support for Taraja's partner, Lisa Ann Wilson. Here's everything you need to know about the couple and their children.

Taraja Ramsess is survived by his partner, Lisa Ann Wilson.

There's little to no public information about Taraja Ramsess and Lisa Ann Wilson's relationship, but it's safe to assume they were together for a while prior to his unexpected death. According to Lisa's aunt, Linda Flowers (via GoFundMe), the pair worked in the film industry, so it's likely they met on a set and started dating shortly after.

The two have a blended family — Taraja had kids from a previous relationship, including 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 10-year-old son Kisasi. He and Lisa Ann also share a few kiddies, including daughters Lulah, Esme, and Fujibo.

Taraja Ramsess and three of his children died in a horrific car crash.

In November 2023, Atlanta station WSB-TV reported that Taraja, along with his eldest daughter Sundari and 1-month-old daughter Fujibo, were killed when the stunt performer's car crashed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the left lane of an exit off Interstate 20.

His 10-year-old son, Kisasi, was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support. On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, Taraja's mother, Akili Ramsess, announced that Kisasi died from his injuries.

She also took to social media to honor her "beautiful, loving, talented" son and shared that two of her granddaughters survived the accident, including 3-year-old Shazia, who remained in the hospital with minor injuries after being ejected from the vehicle alongside the late Kisasi.

"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all," Akili wrote. "He loved his martial arts, motorcycles, and all things related to filmmaking. He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."

Michelle Guido launched a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Akili and her family. At the time of writing, she's helped raise over $95,000 of a $150,000 goal.

