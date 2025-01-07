'Selling the City's Taylor Middleton Shares Details of "Chronic" Lyme Disease Battle "It is still something I very much have to manage." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 7 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Although Taylor Middleton's biggest concern on Selling the City, besides making sales, is her marriage, she has struggled with something else outside of the Netflix show — Lyme disease. So far, she has been open about it on social media. And, while it doesn't prevent her from doing her day to day job or even from filming a reality show now, it is something that Taylor seems adamant on bringing awareness to for others.

On Selling the City, Taylor is one of the women in Eleonora Srugo’s team who is known for making multi-million dollar deals. The stress of her career has also caused some stress on her marriage. But outside of all of that, Taylor has also had to deal with a chronic illness that doesn't just go away immediately with simple medication, and she has been open about it on social media.

Taylor Middleton from 'Selling the City' was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

In August 2022, Taylor shared an Instagram post where she explained her Lyme disease diagnosis and struggle. In the post, she wrote that she has "adapted" to learn to treat and live with her most severe symptoms of the condition. It doesn't seem to have slowed her down any professionally, but it wasn't always easy for Taylor to live with Lyme disease.

"Today, I'm beyond grateful l've overcome the most debilitating symptoms of Chronic Lyme but it is still something very much have to manage," Taylor wrote. "I require more quiet time and rest than used to. My needs have changed. But I've adapted and always try to return to a place of gratitude. Healing is not a destination, it's a journey."

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans by a tick found in deer. These ticks can live out in the wilderness, or simply near grassy wooded areas. According to the Mayo Clinic, there are three stages of Lyme disease, with the first stage including symptoms like fever, headache, and joint pain. It can be treated with antibiotics, but the symptoms do sometimes return in the form of flare-ups in those who have Lyme disease.

Taylor Middleton opens up about her past Adderall use on 'Selling the City.'

During the first season of Selling the City, Taylor shares with Eleonora that she once relied on Adderall. She explains to producers that when she went to Vanderbilt University, she began to take Adderall. However, after the ability to "do it all' wore off for her, Taylor began to experience severe negative symptoms from her usage.