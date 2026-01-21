Inside Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's Texts During the Filming of 'It Ends With Us' Some of the texts were exchanged during Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's penthouse meeting. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 21 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The It Ends With Us feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni did not, in fact, end with the movie. The former co-stars went after each other publicly, through a lawsuit from Blake claiming sexual harassment and a countersuit from Justin about defamation of character. Now, text messages between Blake and Taylor Swift from Blake's time on set were revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

The messages, according to TMZ, indicate the women bashing Justin through messages they exchanged during the filming of It Ends With Us. On the one hand, they point to a person complaining about their co-star, or co-worker, to a friend. On the other hand, they offer a side of Taylor that some fans are particularly interested in.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's texts were unsealed in the court case.

Documents from the case that were previously sealed were partially unsealed, revealing messages between the stars. These include messages that Blake sent to other celebrities. However, when it comes to what she and Taylor said to each other, it paints a picture of their very close friendship. Per TMZ, Taylor texted Blake in 2024, likely in reference to Blake's then-impending accusations against the actor and director, "I think this b---h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin."

When Justin met with Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, at their New York City penthouse apartment in 2023 to discuss the script, Taylor was there. And now, per the texts between the women, there is a better idea of why Blake referred to Ryan and Taylor as her "dragons" and herself as "Khaleesi" in reference to the show Game of Thrones and their protection of her in regards to the alleged issues with Justin.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift gonna be called to the stand with her Blake Lively txts. Girl. pic.twitter.com/zDzZuZPbMn — itsallrealitv (@itsallrealitv) January 20, 2026

The texts also point to Blake sending Taylor her revised version of the It Ends With Us script for her to back her up, even if she didn't read it. Blake also referred to Justin as a "clown" and "doofus director" in the texts. Taylor is not part of the lawsuits involved with the It Ends With Us stars. However, because of her friendship with Blake, her name has been tagged to the ongoing drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Baldoni's texts were also released.

ABC News reported that Justin's own text messages were also released in the case as part of the partial unsealing of documents. Per the outlet, Justin texted with an unnamed friend during filming about Blake allegedly refusing to help promote the movie if she wasn't given permission to help edit the film.