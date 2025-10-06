Selena Gomez Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos With Taylor Swift "Blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later, gator!" By Niko Mann Published Oct. 6 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fans of pop stars Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift couldn't be more excited after the new bride shared photos of the duo at Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco. Selena and Benny were married on Sept. 27, 2025, and her best friend, Taylor, was in attendance at the nuptials.

Selena shared the photographs from the wedding on Instagram in honor of Taylor's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl." She captioned the post, "In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later, gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always." According to People, the two divas met back in 2008 while Selena was dating Nick Jonas, and Taylor was dating Joe Jonas, and they have been ever since.



Selena Gomez shares exclusive wedding photos that include her bestie, Taylor Swift.

The wedding pictures that Selena shared of herself and Taylor at her wedding include one of the ladies drinking cocktails as the bride gets ready for her nuptials. The "Love On" singer is seated in front of a huge mirror as Taylor takes a sip from her drink. A video of the bride is also included, and it features Taylor taking a selfie of the ladies in the mirror. A third picture features the besties embracing, and Selena also shared a picture of Taylor's album cover.

Fans loved the pictures and left comments under the post. One fan wrote, "Two queens!!! This just healed my entire week. You guys are unstoppable together." Another fan replied, "I’m gonna cry, the absolute sweetest friendship.. or let me say sisterhood!! LOVE seeing you happy, being loved, and being surrounded by the best people possible! PS, obsessed with Taylor’s album, too."

The Only Murders in the Building star and the music producer were married in Santa Barbara, Calif., and during an Oct. 6 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Taylor said that her bestie was "the most beautiful bride" on her special day. "Not just the most beautiful bride," said the pop singer, per People. "Just like, the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. I'm just so happy, and she deserves it so much. And you only wish that for people, you know?"

Selena also shared a post of videos and pictures from the wedding on the platform with the caption, "9.27.25." The video included footage of the Emilia Pérez star straightening her husband's bowtie and embracing before sharing a kiss. Another video captured the couple as they held hands and walked through the grass while looking back at the camera.

The pictures included several shots of the couple embracing, with one cute photo of the bride kissing her husband's nose as he lay in her lap.

Selena's BFF Taylor will also soon be having a wedding of her own.

Selena's bestie will also soon be married. The 14-time Grammy Award-winner announced that she was engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

She shared the news on Instagram on Aug. 26, and the pictures included several of the duo in a flower garden with Taylor's diamond engagement ring prominently featured. The post was captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The pop diva said that she and Travis are planning a big wedding so that they don't have to struggle over deciding on the guest list. Taylor revealed her plans during an Oct. 3 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.