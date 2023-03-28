Home > Gaming Source: Nintendo Nintendo Announces the 'Tears of the Kingdom' Switch OLED Price and Release Date By Anthony Jones Mar. 28 2023, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

At the tail-end of Jan. 2023, rumors that the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would get a themed Switch OLED was a hot topic. As it turns out, all that buzz talk was legit. During a recent gameplay stream showcasing new gameplay mechanics in Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo closed out the footage with an announcement — unveiling the long-rumored themed Switch OLED.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED, including its price, how to pre-order, and release date.



'Tears of the Kingdom' Switch OLED price and accessories explained:

According to the Nintendo landing page debuting details on the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED, it will have a retail price of $359.99. The new edition will have the Hylian Crest on the front of the dock as golden detailing curves around the symbol. In addition, one of the Joy-Cons features a matching golden design, while the other is a deep sea green and has a small mark at the bottom.

Buyers could also purchase two themed accessories: A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99) and Nintendo Switch carrying case ($24.99).



How to pre-order 'Tears of the Kingdom' Switch OLED.

The new Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED and themed accessories should be available soon for pre-orders at local retailers. According to reputable games influencer @Wario64 on Twitter, GameStop will begin pre-orders for the OLED and Pro Controller around 1 p.m. PST today. The Pro Controller/Case accessory bundle will reportedly only sell online, and in-store pre-orders will be limited for the OLED.

Source: Nintendo via Twitter

You can't pre-order the device on the digital Nintendo store, but we speculate that will change when the company is ready to open the gates. In the not-so-distant past, buying a pre-order copy of Tears of the Kingdom was a challenge when it became available, meaning Nintendo may be prepping for that inevitability.

The 'Tears of the Kingdom' Switch OLED release date is closer than expected.

Nintendo revealed the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED will launch globally on April 28. Separately, the accessories will go live on May 12, lining up with the release date for the highly-anticipated game.