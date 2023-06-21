Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island The 'Temptation Island' Theme Song Is by the Sibling of *This* Famous Actor The theme song on 'Temptation Island' is as catchy as they come, so it’s no wonder fans are curious about how the jingle came to be. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 21 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: USA

Fans of Temptation Island undoubtedly recognize the lyrics, “You’re not gonna tempt me, you’ll never forget me” anywhere. The reality romance series’ theme song is pretty memorable and it almost sounds like it was written just for the USA series. But because it's so catchy, fans are curious about the voice behind the song and if there's a longer version out there.

Did you know the “You’re Not Gonna Tempt Me” singer is actually the sister of one incredibly famous actor? Hint: the actor is also known for her singing voice. Here’s everything you need to know about the Temptation Island theme song and who sings it.

Aliana Lohan is the mastermind behind the ‘Temptation Island’ theme song.

Lindsay Lohan isn’t the only star in the Lohan family. Her sister, Aliana Lohan, is a successful singer-songwriter and the genius behind the Temptation Island theme song, “You’re Not Gonna Tempt Me.” The model and singer's single has been synonymous with the reality romance series since its revival on USA in 2019.

However, the jingle was not intended as a reality television theme song. When speaking with USA Insider, Aliana revealed that she wrote “You’re Not Gonna Tempt Me” in 2018 and called it “Let The River Take Me.” After USA tasked the singer’s record label with creating a Temptation Island theme song, they asked Aliana if they could rewrite certain aspects of “Let The River Take Me” for it.

“They asked if I was comfortable,” the Mostly Ghostly star explained. “Letting a river take you and also, not being tempted, I was like, ‘You know, it all goes hand in hand.' It fit my songwriting profile well, and I’m just so happy we were able to do it."

Where can you stream the full version of Aliana Lohan’s ‘Temptation Island’ theme song?

With Aliana being the voice of the Temptation Island theme song for five seasons and counting, it’s no wonder fans are curious about where they can download or stream “You’re Not Gonna Tempt Me.” Unfortunately, the singer-songwriter doesn't appear to have released her song on any music platforms. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s not in the cards. “Maybe there’s a future in releasing it,” Aliana told USA Insider in 2022. “That’d be really great, actually.”

@temptationtv THE Aliana Lohan has a message for all the Tempties out there who just can't get the #TemptationIsland theme song out of their heads 🎶 @alianalohan7 ♬ original sound - Temptation Island