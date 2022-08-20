A Detective Falls Into a Deadly Trap in Lifetime’s ‘Temptation Under the Sun’
Don’t you hate it when you’re just trying to relax in the Bahamas with your new boy toy and then he’s accused of murder? No, you can’t relate? Then you’ll just have to tune into Temptation Under the Sun, a movie that pairs sun-drenched filming locations with sordid plot twists.
Yes, the new Lifetime movie tells a twisted tale set in the tropics, and we’ve got behind-the-scenes info on the movie before its premiere tonight, Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. ET.
‘Temptation Under the Sun’ follows a vacationer caught up in a murder investigation.
Lifetime’s synopsis of the movie hypes up the drama to come: “While vacationing on an exotic island, Detective Cassady Cruz begins a torrid affair with charming expat Travis King, but when his ex-girlfriend, Minnie, winds up dead, he is accused of her murder. Knowing he’s innocent, Cassady dives into exposing the real killer and clearing his name, but the more she digs for evidence, the more buried secrets she finds and the further she’s lured into a deadly trap where only Travis can save her.”
The network’s 10-second trailer for the movie doesn’t give much else away. We see cops confronting Travis with a bloody knife, while he maintains his innocence. “I’m not a criminal,” he says.
We also see Travis and Cassady jump from an exploding sailboat. And we see Cassady assert her resolve. “If you think I’m gonna back down, you’ve got another think coming,” she tells Travis.
Annika Foster and Mike Markoff lead the cast.
Annika Foster plays Cassady in Temptation Under the Sun after appearing in the Lifetime films Deadly Girls Night Out and Sinister Stepsister. Her other movie credits include Burning Little Lies, A Sister’s Grudge, and Fatal Memory.
Mike Markoff, meanwhile, plays Travis. Mike starred in the action TV series Death Squad, now streaming on Tubi, and has a role in the new movie 5-25-77. His IMDb filmography lists a whopping 16 movies or TV shows in the pipeline, including titles like Spring Break Nightmare, Lonesome Road, and Action Vale.
The cast also includes Scott Christopher (NCIS: Los Angeles), David Carey Foster (The Mentalist), Laith Wallschleger (MacGruber), Wendell Kinney (Scorpion), and Yonel Dorelis (New Amsterdam).
The cast and crew filmed the movie in Los Angeles.
IMDb reveals Temptation Under the Sun was filmed in Los Angeles, following the tradition of other Lifetime movies, including The Walls Are Watching and Sister With a Secret.
Screenwriter Paul A. Birkett penned the script. Paul’s filmography shows he has gone from disaster pics (Ice Twisters, Storm Wars, Arachnoquake) to thriller movies (My Husband’s Deadly Past, My Husband’s Killer Girlfriend, Framed by My Husband).
And Lane Shefter Bishop directed Temptation Under the Sun, after helming both TV movies both suspenseful (He Knows Your Every Move, His Secret Marriage) and sweet (Mistletoe and Molly, Christmas Beneath the Stars).
Temptation Under the Sun premieres tonight, Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on the Lifetime app.