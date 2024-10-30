Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Teri Garr and David Letterman's Relationship Was Platonic, Though Their Fans Wanted More The late-night host called Teri one of his "all-time favorite guests." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2024, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Amid the devastating news of Teri Garr's death, several of the actor's peers have expressed their condolences, including her longtime friend, David Letterman.

Teri and David's relationship was one their fans enjoyed seeing during her many appearances on his eponymous late-night talk show. But, was there ever more between them?

Teri Garr and David Letterman had an undeniable chemistry on his late-night show.

When reports surfaced that Teri had died at age 79 due to a long battle with multiple sclerosis, late-night fans turned to David to see what the host would say about one of his most consistent guests. Hours after the news broke, he shared a clip from one of her appearances from April 1983. The YouTube clip's description of the interview stated that Teri was one of David's favorite interviews. "Remembering one of our all-time favorite guests. RIP," the description read.

The clip shows Teri and David's seemingly effortless banter as they joked over him asking her questions with one-word answers and how she wasn't sure if the dress she picked out for the Oscars for her nomination for Best Actress for Tootsie would arrive on time. The conversation was one of many that convinced their fans that they belonged together. Alas, a romantic relationship between them never happened, since both of them went on to marry other people.

Teri married John O'Neill in 1993 and divorced him in 1996, and David was married to Michelle Cook between 1968 and 1978 and later married Regina Lasko in 2009. While marriage wasn't in the cards for the celebs, David had nothing but kind words for his friend when she died. He opened up about the loss in the caption of their interview.