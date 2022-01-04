Terry Silver Returns in 'Cobra Kai' — He's Already Got a Legacy in 'Karate Kid' Lore

Cobra Kai is a continuation of the Karate Kid series that establishes the "Miyagi-verse." Thirty-four years after the events of the first film, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) rekindle their classic karate rivalry after Johnny decides to re-open the titular Cobra Kai karate dojo. The series has garnered critical acclaim as the classic characters examine their past accomplishments and try to exist in the present.

One of those characters is Terry Silver.