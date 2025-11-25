These Memes Will Hopefully Make Working Through Thanksgiving Week a Little Brutal Reports on Monday followed too much turkey on Thursday is truly nasty work. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 25 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega/X/@t_sadiity

It's tiiiiime!! No, it's not Mariah Carey's holiday yet, but it's awfully close! The end of November is near, which means Thanksgiving is on the horizon. And while many know the holiday is more than about food and getting to see your cousins for the first time all year, those perks are enough for some to get into the spirit.

Though Thanksgiving is a celebratory time for most, if you work in the corporate world, go to school, or anything else that requires labor, you'll know Thanksgiving week can be quite odd. The week typically starts with work shifts and, for some, ends with you in a different city and forgetting all of your work troubles existed. But, for those waiting for Thursday to arrive, here are some hilarious memes to get you through.

Showing up to work during Thanksgiving week feels illegal.

Me showing up to work with Thanksgiving this week pic.twitter.com/nHCplVjr1Z — Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) November 24, 2025

There's nothing more annoying than having to work before any major event. However, the week before Thanksgiving always feels like a blur. This is likely because whether you're hosting dinner or venturing out to make a plate, the planning process can be stressful, and then you're adding work on top of that. Fortunately, there are ways to look like you're working without ever having to work at all if you work from home.

The family celebrities are scrambling to make fashion choices.

thanksgiving next week & the celebrity of the family ain’t even got no outfit — 𝒦ꜝ❤︎ (@mskmalibu) November 20, 2025

Whether you're an actual celebrity or the one who knows how to get the party started among your family, being the family celebrity isn't for the weak. You need to be able to feel your best and look your best while sitting in the living room. This is why finding the right Thanksgiving fit is crucial, though procrastination could halt any chances of finding the right look. Now would be a good time to start packing!

New phone, who dis?

Please do not text me “happy Thanksgiving” next week.. just enjoy ur food — Black Girl (@t_sadiity) November 19, 2025

We've all been there. When you're just minding your business and wanting to eat your two or three plates in peace, here comes that ex or situationship that just won't let you go. However, just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to be so gracious. Block who you need to or, at the very least, keep your them on Do Not Disturb while you enjoy your feast!

The kids are alright... and well rested

Ain’t no way these kids need an entire week off for just one Thanksgiving dinner😑🙄 pic.twitter.com/83Ojd9hl42 — CallUnc (@Callunc) November 23, 2025

OK, not to sound too millennial, but when did the kiddos start having the week off school the week of Thanksgiving? Back in my day, students had a three-day week, which typically included a classroom Thanksgiving lunch ahead of time. However, the new generations seemingly receive the entire week off, and we love that for them, even if their parents don't!

You can never have enough cheese on Thanksgiving week!

Unless you're new to Thanksgiving, you know that one of the main dishes you can never mess up is the macaroni and cheese. There isn't a Thanksgiving that goes by without someone arguing they have the best mac and cheese recipe, or is related to someone who does. Nonetheless, if you don't have a drawer full of cheese stocked in your refrigerator, you can't even compete!

