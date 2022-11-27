These “Monday After Thanksgiving” Memes Will Hopefully Ease You Back Into Reality

Because what better way to combat your Monday blues than by spending more money? While Black Friday is still going strong, many who prefer to stay away from the crowded shopping centers find their joy online with Cyber Monday deals.

Multiple retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon have already started promoting their exclusive online sales. Ellen Davis, senior vice president of research and strategic initiatives for the National Retail Federation, likely needed some reason not to despise the Monday after Thanksgiving when she coined the phrase in 2005.