Wednesday Addams' Famous Speech Reminds Us of the True Meaning of Thanksgiving

This speech is not only an example of Wednesday standing up for others, but an extremely apt social commentary that’s still relevant today, almost 30 years after the film’s release. Thanksgiving was taught to us as a holiday of peace and collaboration, but when in history, it included lots of slaughter and racism, the latter of which we are still battling today.

Not only that, but Native Americans are still fighting for their property ownership rights, having settled in the United States long before the colonists.