'The A List' Is Officially Back for Season 2 After Netflix Saved It from Cancelation

'The A List' Is Officially Back for Season 2 After Netflix Saved It from CancelationBy Shannon Raphael
Jun. 25 2021, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Nearly three years after Season 1 of The A List concluded with a massive cliffhanger, the series is returning for another set of episodes. The first season of the teen thriller aired on BBC iPlayer in 2018, and it later found success when it debuted worldwide on Netflix in 2019. When the BBC chose not to move forward with more episodes, Netflix picked up the show for a second season.
The show centers around Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar), who attends a summer camp for teens at Peregrine Island.
Upon arriving, Mia expects to be the Queen Bee of the camp, but she soon deals with a rival named Amber (Ellie Duckles). Their mean girl feuding becomes sinister, and Mia ultimately learns that the island isn't the safe haven that she thought it would be.
Because there was such a long gap in between seasons, there are a few things that have changed about The A List for Season 2. Keep reading to find out about the casting differences, and to learn whether the show will return for Season 3.
'The A List' cast is slightly different for Season 2.
Though the cast of The A List had a long wait in between Seasons 1 and 2, most of the original stars did return for the new set of episodes. Lisa Ambalavanar and Ellie Duckles are both reprising their roles as the main protagonist and antagonist, respectively.
However, Lisa's character's on-screen love interest, Dev, is played by a different actor for Season 2. Jacob Dudman, who currently plays Sam Harvey on another Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Saga, did not return to The A List for the second season.
Relative acting newcomer Barnaby Tobias is instead appearing as Dev.
Aside from the casting change, the second season differs from the first in one other major way. Season 1 consisted of 13 episodes, while Season 2 only has eight episodes. Many Netflix shows tend to be either eight or ten episodes in length each season, which may explain the shift.
The Season 2 episodes are all between 26 and 30 minutes long.
Will 'The A List' return for Season 3?
While Netflix clearly showed faith in the potential of The A List by saving it from cancelation, the streaming giant has yet to announce whether the series will continue for a third season.
The second season did conclude with a sense of resolution for (most of) the characters, but the final seconds did reveal a slight twist that could fuel another set of episodes.
Netflix generally does not announce renewals until a few months after a show or season is released, so fans will likely have to wait before there is an official announcement from the streaming service.
Those who are interested in keeping track of the show's success can monitor the Netflix Top 10 list.
The first two seasons of The A List are available to stream on Netflix now.