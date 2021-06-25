'The A List' Is Officially Back for Season 2 After Netflix Saved It from Cancelation

Nearly three years after Season 1 of The A List concluded with a massive cliffhanger, the series is returning for another set of episodes. The first season of the teen thriller aired on BBC iPlayer in 2018, and it later found success when it debuted worldwide on Netflix in 2019. When the BBC chose not to move forward with more episodes, Netflix picked up the show for a second season.

The show centers around Mia (Lisa Ambalavanar), who attends a summer camp for teens at Peregrine Island.