Is Prime Video's 'The Consultant' Returning for a Season 2? We Have Answers

If you're looking for a new twisty show to binge, we suggest you check out The Consultant. The black comedy-thriller series sees two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz in the title role of Mr. Regus Patoff, a mysterious consultant who takes control over the mobile game company CompWare after the murder of its CEO.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, if you've already binged all eight episodes of the Prime Video series, chances are you're wondering when it will return with new episodes. On that note, here's everything we know about a possible Season 2 for The Consultant.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

So, is 'The Consultant' returning for Season 2?

At the time of writing, Prime Video has not renewed The Consultant for a Season 2. Now, that's not to say the show has been canceled — for all we know, the streaming service could be taking its time offering a renewal as it did with the sci-fi neo-Western series Outer Range.

On the other hand, it's possible Prime Video is hesitant to offer a second season due to the mixed reception. The black comedy thriller currently holds a mediocre 78 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is much lower at 43 percent. Although fans and critics praise Christoph Waltz's performance, many have criticized the show's writing and pace.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter wrote: "The Consultant is counting on Waltz as its exclusive source of humor and terror," adding, "however, you're placing that much responsibility on one actor and one character in an eight-episode season, you'd darned well better do something impressive by the end. Or at least interesting. The Consultant does not."

Article continues below advertisement

John Anderson of the Wall Street Journal said The Consultant "strings us along with unresolved questions, presuming we’ll stay fascinated, in a way that’s become irritatingly common among eight-part series," while our very own Bianca Piazza of Distractify called the show a "cloudy satire suffering from tonal incongruity and half-baked cultural reflections."

Creator-writer Tony Basgallop pitched 'The Consultant' as a multiple-season show.

Following the release of The Consultant, creator and writer Tony Basgallop spoke with Collider and revealed if he would like to see the show return for a Season 2. When asked if he pitched it as a one-season or multiple-season show, Tony said, "we pitched it very much as this can go on and on, but we were very clear to say that it's not just a continuation. These are chapters."

Article continues below advertisement

He added, "You know, each season should reflect something in itself and stand for something in itself and have its own ending in a sense. What I didn't want to do is just, 'Let's get to the end of every season and have a huge cliffhanger, and then we'll figure out what it is, how we can solve it later in the next season if we're lucky enough.' It very much wasn't that approach."

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

"I think, with someone of Christoph’s caliber, we had to reassure him that, 'Look, seasons are whole things. Each one you should look at as a novel in itself.' You know, maybe we'll do a trilogy. Maybe one is enough. Maybe two will be right," Tony continued.