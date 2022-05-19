Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Hills
(l-r): Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, and Jason Wahler
Source: Getty Images

The OG 'Hills' stars in 2006

Here’s What We Know About the 'Hills: Next Gen’ Premiere Date

By

May. 19 2022, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

In 2006, The Hills quickly became one of MTV’s highest-rated reality shows. The Laguna Beach spinoff followed Lauren Conrad and her friends as they chased their dreams in LA. However, the cast couldn’t stay away from the ongoing drama within the inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement

After six explosive seasons of friendship breakups, love triangles, and roommate woes, The Hills wrapped on MTV in June 2010. The network rebooted the series with The Hills: New Beginnings almost a decade later. Since then, another reimagining of The Hills has been greenlit and will introduce fans to another generation of celebrity hopefuls.

Here’s everything to know about The Hills: Next Gen's premiere date and more.

(l-r): Brian Drolet, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, and Jason Wahler at an event for 'The Hills.'
Source: Getty Images

(l-r): Brian Drolet, Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lauren Conrad, and Jason Wahler at an event for 'The Hills' in 2006

Article continues below advertisement

When does 'The Hills: Next Gen' premiere?

MTV hasn’t announced an official release date for The Hills: Next Gen. The network recently gave the show the green light, but it doesn’t seem to have started filming yet. However, according to Deadline, The Hills: Next Gen’s team will take a more “diverse” approach with its cast.

While the new series will follow a similar premise to the original The Hills and include “a close group of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age,” the next generation reportedly plans to be more reflective of L.A. in the new decade.

Article continues below advertisement

“They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama, and the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu,” the outlet stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Is ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ coming back for Season 3?

In 2019, MTV rebooted The Hills with some fan favorites from the early ‘00s. The Hills: New Beginnings ran for two seasons and featured former Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Jason Wahler, and Stephanie Pratt. However, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari opted not to reunite with the cast.

Some of the newer faces included Caroline D’Amore and Brandon Thomas Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

MTV officially canceled The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021. According to TMZ, the early ending came from behind-the-scenes issues among the cast and production. Several OG cast members reportedly didn’t like the idea of the team potentially bringing on younger talent. Additionally, filming the show amid the pandemic reportedly became too difficult for production.

You can stream The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings on Paramount Plus.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'The Hills' Looks Painfully Staged, but Is the Show as Fake as a Pair of LA Lips?

Are 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Stars Spencer and Heidi Pratt Working on a Spinoff?

There Was Reportedly Drama Between the OG Cast and Production of 'The Hills' Reboot

Latest The Hills News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.