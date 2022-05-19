Here’s What We Know About the 'Hills: Next Gen’ Premiere Date

Here’s What We Know About the 'Hills: Next Gen’ Premiere DateBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 19 2022, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
In 2006, The Hills quickly became one of MTV’s highest-rated reality shows. The Laguna Beach spinoff followed Lauren Conrad and her friends as they chased their dreams in LA. However, the cast couldn’t stay away from the ongoing drama within the inner circle.
After six explosive seasons of friendship breakups, love triangles, and roommate woes, The Hills wrapped on MTV in June 2010. The network rebooted the series with The Hills: New Beginnings almost a decade later. Since then, another reimagining of The Hills has been greenlit and will introduce fans to another generation of celebrity hopefuls.
Here’s everything to know about The Hills: Next Gen's premiere date and more.
When does 'The Hills: Next Gen' premiere?
MTV hasn’t announced an official release date for The Hills: Next Gen. The network recently gave the show the green light, but it doesn’t seem to have started filming yet. However, according to Deadline, The Hills: Next Gen’s team will take a more “diverse” approach with its cast.
While the new series will follow a similar premise to the original The Hills and include “a close group of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age,” the next generation reportedly plans to be more reflective of L.A. in the new decade.
“They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama, and the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu,” the outlet stated.
Is ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ coming back for Season 3?
In 2019, MTV rebooted The Hills with some fan favorites from the early ‘00s. The Hills: New Beginnings ran for two seasons and featured former Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Whitney Port, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Jason Wahler, and Stephanie Pratt. However, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari opted not to reunite with the cast.
Some of the newer faces included Caroline D’Amore and Brandon Thomas Lee.
MTV officially canceled The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021. According to TMZ, the early ending came from behind-the-scenes issues among the cast and production. Several OG cast members reportedly didn’t like the idea of the team potentially bringing on younger talent. Additionally, filming the show amid the pandemic reportedly became too difficult for production.
You can stream The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings on Paramount Plus.