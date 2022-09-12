Here's Where the Monstrous Scenes of Netflix's Sci-fi Series 'The Imperfects' Were Filmed

"Praying The Imperfects actually gets picked up for a Season 2, but Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows with a diverse cast and queer rep," Twitter user @glxxdiolus shared. It's true; First Kill is a perfect example of this.

Considering there is no word out yet detailing whether or not the series will get picked up for a second installment, fellow Imperfects, fellow monsters, if you're desperate for a Season 2, keep giving The Imperfects lots of love on the ol' Netflix.

The Imperfects is currently streaming on Netflix.