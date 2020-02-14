Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'The Kissing Booth 2'

It's been nearly two years since we first met Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) in The Kissing Booth and got caught up in their whirlwind romance. The film quickly became a fan favorite on Netflix which, of course, means one thing: a sequel.

But it's 2020 and we've yet to see the couple take the screen again. We know a sequel is coming, but when? And what's it about? Let's take a look at the plot of The Kissing Booth 2 and get ready to watch it play out on screen soon.