Source: netflix

Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'The Kissing Booth 2'

It's been nearly two years since we first met Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) in The Kissing Booth and got caught up in their whirlwind romance. The film quickly became a fan favorite on Netflix which, of course, means one thing: a sequel. 

But it's 2020 and we've yet to see the couple take the screen again. We know a sequel is coming, but when? And what's it about? Let's take a look at the plot of The Kissing Booth 2 and get ready to watch it play out on screen soon.

'The Kissing Booth 2's plot focuses on a long distance relationship and a love quadrilateral.

What do you call a love triangle with four people? A love square? A love quadrilateral? Either way, that's what Elle and Noah will be facing in The Kissing Booth 2. According to Netflix, the film takes place after the couple's romantic summer together. But when Noah goes off to Harvard and Elle goes back to high school for her senior year, they struggle under the weight of the long distance relationship. 