Street Baller Grayson "The Professor" Boucher's Net Worth Is Nothing to Sneeze At

Grayson is best known as a street basketball player who first gained notoriety when the AND1 mixtape tour stopped in Portland, Ore. Grayson found out that open tryouts were being held to fill spots on the roster, and he decided to try out. A few years later, Grayson was one of the tour's standouts and was featured prominently in advertisements and other collateral in collaboration with AND1.

Given his success on the tour, Grayson has maintained a net worth of roughly $2 million.