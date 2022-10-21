A Definitive Guide to the Parents in 'The School for Good and Evil' (SPOILERS)

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The School for Good and Evil on Netflix.

Two best friends go to magic school and chaos naturally ensues — welcome to The School for Good and Evil on Netflix. Agatha (Sofia Wylie) and her best friend Sophie (Sophia Ann Caruso) are separated from the get-go, with Agatha being sorted into the good school while Sophie is sent straight to the School of Evil, to her utter detriment.