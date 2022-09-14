When Is 'The Wheel of Time' Returning For a Second Season? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Wheel of Time Season 1 on Prime Video.
Hey fantasy fans, don't forget that Prime Video has another epic tale returning for a second season beyond that one show about rings!
It's been close to a year since the first season of The Wheel of Time concluded with a huge reveal. So when is the series returning for a second season?
Season 1 of The Wheel of Time introduced the concept of the Dragon Reborn, a figure from prophesy who was destined to save the world from the evil Dark One ... or join him. Our heroine, Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) whittled down the possible Dragon Reborn candidates to five possibilities.
The Season 1 finale finally revealed the Dragon Reborn's true identity — Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski)!
When does 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 premiere?
The Season 1 finale of The Wheel of Time dropped in December 2021, and yet, Prime Video has yet to confirm the release date for The Wheel of TIme Season 2! What gives?
Before we speculate on a possible release date for a second season, let's confirm what we do know. The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been confirmed (Prime Video actually renewed The Wheel of Time for a second season ahead of the first season's premiere!)
The Wheel of Time was also renewed for a third season — that news broke at The Wheel of Time's official panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.
So let's delve into the realm of speculation now. When could The Wheel of Time Season 2 feasibly drop on Prime Video? Has the cast even started filming yet?
We've got great news for fans of The Wheel of Time — the cast and crew of the series have already wrapped filming for The Wheel of Time Season 2!
In a Twitter Q&A, The Wheel of TIme's showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed some interesting (albeit vague) details about Season 2.
When one fan asked about Moiraine's Season 2 journey, Rafe responded with, "It's much expanded from her Book 2 story. But built out of the core of that and a couple relationships that were not explored in the books."
Another fan asked Rafe is Season 2 would have more than eight episodes. Rafe explained that Season 2 would have eight episodes, just like the first season.
However, according to Rafe, the episodes in Season 2 are longer than the Season 1 episodes! The showrunner also responded with, "Egwene Renna," when a fan asked him to describe his favorite Season 2 two person scene with only character names.
We're going to hazard an educated guess and surmise that Prime Video is waiting to release The Wheel of Time Season 2 after Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wraps up on October 14, 2022. That way fantasy fans have plenty to look forward to in the weeks ahead!
We'll be sure to update you when an official release date for The Wheel of Time Season 2 is confirmed.