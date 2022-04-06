Tiki Barber’s Messy Divorce Became a Subject on ‘RHONJ’ — Who Is His Ex-Wife?

Traci also said that despite the rumors she and Tiki still face, she’s happy they can show their authentic romance and the life they’ve built.

“This was a great opportunity for Tiki and I to come in and really show that we have a true love story,” she added. “This wasn't some fly-by-the-night type of scandal that happened and we broke up. I think this was a good testament to our love story, and it also gave me an opportunity to set the record straight."

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.