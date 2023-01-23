Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Inside Pamela Anderson's Allegations Against Tim Allen on the 'Home Improvement' Set By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 23 2023, Updated 6:55 a.m. ET

For many, Tim Allen will always be their favorite Santa Claus. But in the '90s, he was also the star of his own hit TV show, Home Improvement. Though she later became famous for Baywatch, Pamela Anderson was his co-star for the show's first two seasons. Now, in a recently released excerpt from her memoir Love, Pamela, she alleges that he was less than appropriate with her on her first day on set.

Article continues below advertisement

But what are the allegations against Tim Allen exactly? He has been involved in controversies before. At different times in his life, Tim was arrested for drug trafficking and a DUI. And in 2021, he said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast that he liked how Donald Trump made people angry. So this definitely isn't the first time he has found himself at the center of a racy headline.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What are Pamela Anderson's allegations against Tim Allen?

Love, Pamela will be released on Jan. 31. But ahead of that, Variety shared details of an excerpt from the book. In it, Pamela details her first day on the Home Improvement set, during which she claims Tim exposed himself to her. According to her, Tim said it was his way of making them "even" since he had seen the former Playboy centerfold nude.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe," she wrote in her book. "He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked." The allegations are serious, and Tim wasted no time in addressing them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Tim Allen, Pamela Anderson, and Richard Karn starred in ‘Home Improvement’ together.

What did Tim Allen say about the accusations?

When Variety released details of the excerpt on Jan. 22, Tim provided a statement to the outlet. He said, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing." Whether that puts a lid on Pamela's allegations against Tim right away remains to be seen. But it may not be the last we hear of the alleged incident, since Pamela also has a Netflix documentary which may act as a companion piece to her memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson has a Netflix documentary too.

Pamela's Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, is slated for release on Jan. 31, the same day as her book. In it, Pamela shares intimate details about her life through photos, journal entries, and interviews with Pamela herself. One of her sons, Brandon Lee, also serves as a producer on the documentary, which helped Pamela to tell her own story in her own words.