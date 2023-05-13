Home > Television > S.W.A.T. Source: CBS Timothy Hutton on 'S.W.A.T.' Portrays a Leader on a Mission Fans are introduced to DEA leader Mack Boyle (Timothy Hutton) during the two-part Season 6 finale of 'S.W.A.T.'. Details ahead on his role. By Emma Saletta May 13 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the two-part season finale of Season 6 of S.W.A.T. Fans are introduced to DEA leader Mack Boyle (Timothy Hutton) during the first episode of the two-part Season 6 finale of S.W.A.T., and he arrives on a mission – to stop a war between cartel bosses on the streets of Los Angeles.

However, based on the events of the May 12, 2023 episode, “Forget Shorty,” Mack seemingly gets more than what he expected, and he’s not even the main target for the men he's trying to take down.

Although the character is not the main player in the takedown, he is still extremely relevant, and will continue to be just that in the in final part of the S.W.A.T. season finale. Let’s investigate more details on who Timothy and his character are.

So, just who does Timothy Hutton portray on 'S.W.A.T.'?

Source: CBS Shemar Moore, Timothy Hutton, Jay Harrington, Alex Russell, Kenneth "Kenny" Johnson, and Anna Powell in 'S.W.A.T.'

Timothy plays Mack Boyle, a DEA leader and former LAPD narcotics officer on S.W.A.T. Despite the calm demeanor, Mack appears to have at first glance, it changes as soon as he states, “In our world, if you ain’t 15 minutes early, you’re late.”

Meanwhile, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore) and his team find out too late that the growing, low-key gang Los Nueves is cartel related. Despite Mack and the DEA having a “suspicion” about the affiliation, they keep that key information to themselves, and a positive working relationship between the two men seems to take a wrong turn rather quickly. While Mack has his reasons to keep quiet, it doesn't help his case, thus tensions rise early on.

What is Timothy Hutton known for outside of 'S.W.A.T.'?

Timothy has been in Hollywood since the 1960s, and even won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film Ordinary People in 1980. Outside of film, he’s known for portraying Nathan Ford in the TNT series Leverage, which ran from 2008-2012.

Unfortunately, he’s also known for a sexual assault allegation made by Sera Johnston in 2019. Timothy was eventually cleared of the allegation, but it did put a dent into his career.

The actor sued producers of Leverage: Redemption in 2022 for breach of contract after they dropped him from a reboot of the show once filming had already began. That didn’t stop Electric Entertainment from countersuing Timothy later that year. As of this publication, there have been no updates and no reports of a possible settlement.

It’s unclear how important Tim Hutton’s role will be on the second episode of the two-part 'S.W.A.T.' season finale.

After a frightened Mack is almost shot in the first episode of the season finale, he does not show too much gratitude for Daniel, even though he saves his life. In fact, Mack's serious demeanor comes back rather quickly following the death Shorty Guzman (Alex Sierra).

