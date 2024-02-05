Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Beyond Politics: Tomi Lahren's Harmonious Life with Husband JP Arencibia Here is everything you need to know about Tomi Lahren and her husband, JP Arencibia, including how they met and wedding details. By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 5 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Conservative political commentator and Fox Nation host, Tomi Lahren, made headlines on September 28, 2021, when she announced her engagement to JP Arencibia. The vibrant TV personality, adored and criticized in equal measure, took to Instagram to share her joyous news, introducing her soon-to-be husband to the world.

So, who is Tomi Lahren's husband, JP Arencibia, and what is their love story? Let's unravel these intriguing details below.

Tomi Lahren's husband is a former MLB player.

JP Arencibia, a former Major League Baseball player, first crossed paths with Tomi Lahren in early 2021. Their connection was immediate and profound, leading to a whirlwind romance that captured the hearts of many. The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram, and by September of the same year, they were engaged.

JP Arencibia boasts an impressive baseball career, having played for the Blue Jays, Rangers, and Rays from 2010 to 2015. He bid farewell to his baseball days in 2017. With a .212 batting average and 80 home runs to his name over 466 major league games, JP made a mark in MLB.

JP was previously engaged to singer Kimberly Perry.

JP has had his fair share of high-profile romances. One relationship that particularly stands out in his romantic history is with Kimberly Perry, a member of the country music group, The Band Perry.

Their relationship first blossomed in 2013 when JP, smitten by Kimberly after seeing her music video for the song "If I Die Young," decided to pursue a connection. Their love story escalated soon after their first meeting, and by the end of 2013, they were engaged. In 2014, they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony that was as enchanting as their courtship.

Source: Getty Images J.P. Arencibia and Kimberly Perry at the CMA Awards in 2014.

However, even the most seemingly perfect relationships can face challenges. After nearly four years of marriage, Kimberly and JP decided to part ways. In March 2018, Kimberly filed for divorce, marking the end of their high-profile relationship.

Life for Toni and JP beyond the aisle.

Public life often comes with its fair share of controversies and scrutiny, a reality that Tomi and JP are no strangers to. Despite the challenges, the couple has shown resilience and grace in navigating these situations. Toni and JP tied the knot on October 21, 2022.

Toni shared photos from her wedding on Facebook shortly after, writing, "Thankful for my HUSBAND, my parents, my new extended Cuban family, my best friends and all the wonderful people I am so blessed to have in my life, including my work family and friends. All y’all are everything to me." On their first anniversary, she gushed about JP on Instagram, adding, "One year married to my babe and my best friend. I love you @jparencibia44 and I look forward to a lifetime of love, laughter, and annoying each other."

