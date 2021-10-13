Rapper Too Short Welcomed His First Child at the Age of 52

Legendary rapper Too Short — born Todd Anthony Shaw — continues to be a fan-favorite for hip-hop lovers. Dubbed the “King of Hyphy,” Too Short entered the rap game in the '80s and continues to make waves in the industry. With various platinum albums and songs including “Blow the Whistle” and “Gettin' It,” it’s no surprise that the rapper is considered hip-hop royalty.

Aside from Too Short’s countless contributions to the music genre, he has been known to be quite the playboy. But they do say “chasing tail gets old.” With that in mind, it appears that the rapper has taken some steps to settle down. So, how many kids does Too Short have? Read on to get your answer.

In 2018, Too Short welcomed his first and only child at the age of 52.

Per TMZ, Too Short held off on starting a family for a reason many men would likely agree with: sowing his oats. In an October 2019 interview with the outlet, Too Short went into detail about why it took him so long to trade in his player lifestyle for parenthood at 52 years old.

“I can tell you that the reason why I didn’t have kids before now is because I didn’t want to be a father at the wrong time,” Too Short told the site. “I knew who I was, I knew what I was doing, and I was just enjoying my celebrity-hood.”

Article continues below advertisement

Too Short has had a change of heart and has welcomed fatherhood with open arms. In September 2019, TMZ reported that the rapper welcomed a daughter, Yani Shaw, with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Sue, in December 2018. At the time, sources also shared that Too Short was working on a documentary with Ray J and his manager Davis Weintraub about raising their little girls in Hollywood, but it has yet to be released.