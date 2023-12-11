Home > Television > Reality TV Toya Bush-Harris Has Multiple Jobs, Despite What ‘Married to Medicine’ Fans Say Toya Bush-Harris joined ‘Married to Medicine’ in Season 1. Here’s how the Bravo star earns her $4 million net worth. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 11 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: Toya Bush-Harris, star of Married to Medicine, is an entrepreneur outside her reality TV fame.

Despite claims that Toya, who is married to Dr. Eugene Harris III, doesn’t work, she has a net worth of $4 million.

Toya has several businesses, including a wine collection she developed with YourWineStore.

Anyone watching Married to Medicine in Season 10 knows the friend group has been in the same spaces together for years and knows one another quite well. And like any longtime group, they know how to get under each other’s skin by focusing on their insecurities. Since fans met her in Season 1, Toya Bush-Harris has defended claims she doesn’t have a job as a Married to Medicine wife. Unlike several of her castmates, Toya married medicine by way of her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris.

While Toya isn’t a doctor, the mother of two is the one to page when you want to talk business. Throughout her time on the Bravo show, Toya has had several income streams and shared one venture with fans in M2M Season 10. With such a hustle mentality, fans wonder about Toya’s net worth. Here’s what we know.

What is Toya Bush-Harris’s net worth?

Before Married to Medicine debuted on Bravo in 2013, Toya was already living a lavish life as a doctor’s wife. Her husband, Eugene, is an emergency room doctor whom she met during his residency.

Toya and Eugene often reminisce about how they’ve grown since their humble beginnings. Today, Toya has a net worth of $4 million and multiple houses, including a stunning vacation home.

Born and raised in Detroit, Mich., Toya has said her hustler mentality came during her college years. After graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and a Master's in Education from the University of Phoenix, Toya developed a “strong foundation for her entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen” and eventually found her footing as an entrepreneur.

According to her Bravo bio, Toya worked for years as a sales rep for a " highly competitive pharmaceutical company.” She then created her company, TBH Entertainment, and a Boutique Wine Club. Toya released her 2019 children's book, Sleepyhead, Please Go to Bed, through her company, TBH Entertainment. The reality star also has several collaborations under her belt, including a collaboration with a beauty line, Elorum, in 2021.

Toya Bush-Harris TV personality, Entrepreneur, Author Net worth: 4 million Toya Bush-Harris stars on Bravo’s Married to Medicine. She is also a serial entrepreneur and author and has a wine collaboration, Toya Wine Collection, with YourWineStore. Birthdate: April 15, 1976 Birth name: Toya Bush Education: University of Phoenix Relationship: Married, Dr. Eugene Harris III (m. 2008)

Toya celebrated her wine collection on ‘Married to Medicine.’

In addition to Toya’s business endeavors, the Bravolebrity also gets a salary from her Married to Medicine tenure. But despite her ability to almost always “order a large,” Toya shared in Season 10 of the series that she has no plans to stop making boss moves.

On Season 10 of Married to Medicine, Toya shared with her castmates that she had developed a wine collection with YourWineStore called Toya Wine Collection.

According to her bio on the brand’s website, Toya thought the partnership was a “perfect pairing,” as she had previously worked in a wine cellar in college and is known for her taste in the finest wines. “I believe wine is a perfect complement to a life well lived. It can enhance your social life, elevate your self-care regime, and take a beautiful meal to the next level,” Toya wrote on the website. “At the end of the day, you only live once, so let’s enjoy great wine together.”

Toya shared her excitement about her wine collection with her Married to Medicine cast members. The group celebrated Toya’s business venture in Napa, Calif., in Season 10. While the trip was intended to celebrate Toya’s success, the drama with Toya’s enemy, Quad Webb, proved the girls could use more of her collection! Nonetheless, fans of Toya’s know the wine business won’t be the last launch she celebrates!